Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks received good news on Friday evening, as San Jose State transfer tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. committed to the Hogs, per an Instagram post from his brother, George Martin Carmona. A product of Las Vegas, Nevada, Carmona is the fifth portal pickup of the offseason for the Razorbacks and second offensive lineman. Carmona appeared to commit in the following post.

A redshirt sophomore for the Spartans, Carmona played a total of 765 snaps and finished the 2023 season with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 81.5. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound transfer also had a pass block grade of 81.0 and a run block grade of 78.9 Carmona chose Arkansas over programs like Auburn, BYU and UCLA.

