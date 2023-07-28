Arkansas basketball added to its 2023-24 roster Friday by earning the commitment of Southern Mississippi graduate transfer Denijay Harris.

Assuming Harris is scholarship player, Arkansas is back to the 13 maximum following the news that Washington transfer Keyon Menifield will be a non-scholarship redshirt this season.

Harris, a 6-foot-7 forward, de-committed from New Mexico State on June 12.

As a senior at Southern Miss, Harris averaged 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 56.2% from the field and 67.8% from the free throw line.

The Columbus, Missississippi, native will be using his last year of eligibility in Fayetteville after spending four seasons in Hattiesburg.

Harris boasted a similar stat-line the year prior to being a Razorback as former Hog Trey Wade did in the 2021-22 season. Wade, who transferred from Wichita State, averaged 6.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game his final season as a Shocker. The two are even similar size, as Wade was listed at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds.

The Wichita State transfer went on to start 24 games for Arkansas, appearing in 37 and playing 17.1 minutes per game, en route to the Elite Eight. Wade played a crucial role down the stretch that season as a physical presence and perimeter threat.

Harris looks to bring the same sort of impact with plenty of experience at a winning program. He started 22 games for the regular season Sun Belt champions this past season, and made 43 career starts for the Golden Eagles.

Coming out of Columbus High School, Harris committed to play for Southwest Mississippi Community College, where he suffered a season-ending injury after just two games. He then transferred to Southern Miss, which he played the last three seasons for.

After redshirting in the 2019-20 season, Harris played in 22 games and started eight in 2020-21 as a redshirt sophomore. He averaged 3.4 points and 4.4 rebounds that year.

As a Covid sophomore in 2021-22, Harris start 13 of his 32 games played and he averaged 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game.

Harris is Arkansas' seventh transfer addition of the offseason. He joins Menifield, El Ellis (Louisville), Tramon Mark (Houston), Khalif Battle (Temple), Jeremiah Davenport (Cincinnati) and Chandler Lawson (Memphis).