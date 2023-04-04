He announced a top six of Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisville, Washington and Ohio State on Sunday and chose the Hogs Tuesday.

A former three-star prospect and native of Flint, Michigan, Menifield averaged 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game as a freshman with the Huskies in 2022-23.

Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have dipped into the portal and landed their first transfer of the 2023 offseason in Washington guard Keyon Menifield.

During his Pac-12 All-Freshman campaign, Menifield was the only Husky to play in all 32 games and he started 21 of those.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 150 pound guard shot 41.0% from the field, 33.0% from three and 69.8% from the free throw line. He also added 1.1 steals per game.

He was the leading scorer in Nike's EYBL this during the 2022 summer, averaging 22.6 points on 46.7 percent shooting for The Family. He also played at Phoenix Prep in Arizona after previously competing at Beecher High School in Flint, Michigan.

In 2021 at Beecher High, Menifield led his team to a 16-1 record in an abbreviated season and averaged 26 points, 9.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 rebounds. He was the Michigan Division 3 Player of the Year and capped the season with a 37-point performance in a championship-game win.

Menifield is Arkansas' first transfer addition of the offseason and he brings the team to 13 projected scholarship players for 2023-24, given the announcements of Ricky Council IV and Nick Smith Jr. declaring for the NBA Draft and Kamani Johnson being out of eligibility.