On top of hosting four high-profile official visitors this past weekend, Arkansas also had more than 70 recruits in the 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes on campus for the primetime LSU game that the Hogs dropped by one score.

"It was extremely impressive the amount of recruits that we had on campus this past Saturday for the game," Arkansas head coach Chad Morris said Monday. "For them to see that environment and our fans was very special. We had some very elite players on campus."

Among the eight 2020 4-star prospects on campus was the no. 32-ranked prospect in the nation, Tennessee offensive tackle Chris Morris.

"My visit was great," Morris said. "I just liked going back down there again and having fun with the players and stuff. I thought they actually played well, a lot better."

Morris is the fifth best offensive tackle in the nation according to Rivals and he holds an outstanding 32 Division-I offers. It was his second game visit of the season after witnessing the Vanderbilt loss. Despite all the offers, Morris is getting down to the wire and plans to release his official top five after he wraps up playoffs with Freedom Prep Academy.