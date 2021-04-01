HawgBeat - Arkansas locked in for highly competitive 2022 Maui MTE

The field has been set for the 2022 Maui Invitational and Arkansas is far from the only big name headlining the multi-team event. The tournament takes place over November 21-23, 2022 in the Lahaina Civic Center on the Maui island.

Arkansas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech make up one of the most competitive MTEs out there.

Four of the 2022 participants are ranked in the top 35 all-time winningest schools, including Cincinnati, Louisville, Ohio State and Arkansas and two schools advanced to the second weekend of the 2021 NCAA Tournament with Creighton making it to the Sweet Sixteen and Arkansas continuing to the Elite Eight.

The 2022 tournament will be the 39th since its inception in 1984.

Before Maui in 2022, Arkansas is set to play in the 2021 Hall of Fame Classic next season in Kansas City. The headliners are Arkansas, Illinois, Cincinnati and Kansas State.

