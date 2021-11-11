Arkansas-LSU 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and LSU using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.
Stat Comparison - LSU | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 28.7 (t-62nd) | 32.6 (t-36th)
Total yards: 372.3 (93rd) | 457.2 (22nd)
Passing: 260.4 (39th) | 213.4 (88th)
Rushing: 111.9 (115th) | 243.8 (4th)
Third downs: 37.2% (t-86th) | 39.3% (t-76th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.89 (t-105th) | 1.78 (t-47th)
Turnovers: 10 (t-36th) | 7 (t-7th)
Defense
Scoring: 27.8 (79th) | 24.0 (t-56th)
Total yards: 397.3 (80th) | 351.2 (41st)
Passing: 249.1 (97th) | 195.2 (27th)
Rushing: 148.2 (64th) | 156.0 (74th)
Third downs: 43.4% (105th) | 30.3% (9th)
Sacks/game: 3.11 (t-13th) | 1.78 (t-90th)
Turnovers forced: 12 (t-66th) | 9 (t-105th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|LSU
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
^^QB Max Johnson (5.8)
|
QB KJ Jefferson (5.8)
|
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
|
RB Dominique Johnson
|
TE Jack Bech
|
TE Blake Kern
|
*WR Jaray Jenkins (5.6)
|
*WR De'Vion Warren (5.5)
|
WR Brian Thomas Jr.
|
WR Tyson Morris
|
*SLOT Trey Palmer
|
SLOT Treylon Burks
|
LT Cameron Wire (5.7)
|
LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)
|
**LG Garrett Dellinger
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Liam Shanahan
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
**RG Marlon Martinez (5.7)
|
RG Beaux Limmer (5.6)
|
RT Austin Deculus
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
**DE Soni Fonua
|
DE Tre Williams
|
DT Neil Farrell
|
DT John Ridgeway
|
DT Glen Logan
|
DT Markell Utsey
|
DE BJ Ojulari
|
^JACK Zach Williams
|
LB Damone Clark
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
LB Micah Baskerville
|
WLB Hayden Henry
|
NB Cameron Lewis
|
*NB Jayden Johnson
|
CB Dwight McGlothern (5.9)
|
CB Montaric Brown (5.8)
|
*CB Cordale Flott
|
CB LaDarrius Bishop
|
FS Jay Ward
|
S Myles Slusher
|
SS Todd Harris Jr.
|
S Joe Foucha
*Listed with an "or" on the depth chart. For LSU, Jenkins, Palmer and Flott have played the most at their respective positions, with Flott expected to return from injury this week. For Arkansas, Warren and Johnson started the last game.
**LSU announced Wednesday night that starting guards Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines were out with injuries. Martinez is listed as the backup at both spots, so we consulted with our friends at TigersDetails.com and we were told Martinez and Dellinger would likely start. Dellinger is listed as the backup left tackle, but he has played some snaps at left guard this season. Also, Maason Smith missed the last game at defensive end and isn't expected to be back.
^^While Johnson is the definite starter, it's worth mentioning that LSU plans to also give freshman Garrett Nussmeier significant snaps against Arkansas.
^Zach Williams is listed as a starter, but the Razorbacks have been using a three-man front that typically leaves him out of the starting lineup.
Breakdown
Arkansas: 4
LSU: 17
Tied: 1
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (LSU | Arkansas)
Overall: 84.1 | 85.1
Offense: 74.4 | 82.5
Passing: 64.4 | 72.3
Rushing: 73.1 | 88.9
Receiving: 73.0 | 65.1
Pass blocking: 75.7 | 69.0
Run blocking: 65.0 | 80.7
Defense: 83.5 | 72.6
Run defense: 71.3 | 70.4
Tackling: 78.6 | 69.2
Pass rush: 84.2 | 79.7
Coverage: 77.8 | 66.9
Special teams: 82.5 | 75.0
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news