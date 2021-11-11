Arkansas-LSU 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and LSU using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

*Listed with an "or" on the depth chart. For LSU, Jenkins, Palmer and Flott have played the most at their respective positions, with Flott expected to return from injury this week. For Arkansas, Warren and Johnson started the last game.

**LSU announced Wednesday night that starting guards Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines were out with injuries. Martinez is listed as the backup at both spots, so we consulted with our friends at TigersDetails.com and we were told Martinez and Dellinger would likely start. Dellinger is listed as the backup left tackle, but he has played some snaps at left guard this season. Also, Maason Smith missed the last game at defensive end and isn't expected to be back.

^^While Johnson is the definite starter, it's worth mentioning that LSU plans to also give freshman Garrett Nussmeier significant snaps against Arkansas.

^Zach Williams is listed as a starter, but the Razorbacks have been using a three-man front that typically leaves him out of the starting lineup.

Breakdown

Arkansas: 4

LSU: 17

Tied: 1