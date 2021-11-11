 Arkansas Razorbacks-LSU Tigers 2021: Recruiting star power, Pro Football Focus grades, stat comparison
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-11 13:54:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Arkansas-LSU 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Neil Farrell Jr. has been LSU's best defensive player this season.
Neil Farrell Jr. has been LSU's best defensive player this season. (LSU)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and LSU using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.

Stat Comparison - LSU | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 28.7 (t-62nd) | 32.6 (t-36th)
Total yards: 372.3 (93rd) | 457.2 (22nd)
Passing: 260.4 (39th) | 213.4 (88th)
Rushing: 111.9 (115th) | 243.8 (4th)
Third downs: 37.2% (t-86th) | 39.3% (t-76th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.89 (t-105th) | 1.78 (t-47th)
Turnovers: 10 (t-36th) | 7 (t-7th)

Defense

Scoring: 27.8 (79th) | 24.0 (t-56th)
Total yards: 397.3 (80th) | 351.2 (41st)
Passing: 249.1 (97th) | 195.2 (27th)
Rushing: 148.2 (64th) | 156.0 (74th)
Third downs: 43.4% (105th) | 30.3% (9th)
Sacks/game: 3.11 (t-13th) | 1.78 (t-90th)
Turnovers forced: 12 (t-66th) | 9 (t-105th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - LSU vs. Arkansas
LSU Stars Arkansas Stars

^^QB Max Johnson (5.8)

QB KJ Jefferson (5.8)

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

RB Dominique Johnson

TE Jack Bech

TE Blake Kern

*WR Jaray Jenkins (5.6)

*WR De'Vion Warren (5.5)

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

WR Tyson Morris

*SLOT Trey Palmer

SLOT Treylon Burks

LT Cameron Wire (5.7)

LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)

**LG Garrett Dellinger

LG Brady Latham

C Liam Shanahan

C Ricky Stromberg

**RG Marlon Martinez (5.7)

RG Beaux Limmer (5.6)

RT Austin Deculus

RT Dalton Wagner

**DE Soni Fonua

DE Tre Williams

DT Neil Farrell

DT John Ridgeway

DT Glen Logan

DT Markell Utsey

DE BJ Ojulari

^JACK Zach Williams

LB Damone Clark

MLB Grant Morgan

LB Micah Baskerville

WLB Hayden Henry

NB Cameron Lewis

*NB Jayden Johnson

CB Dwight McGlothern (5.9)

CB Montaric Brown (5.8)

*CB Cordale Flott

CB LaDarrius Bishop

FS Jay Ward

S Myles Slusher

SS Todd Harris Jr.

S Joe Foucha

*Listed with an "or" on the depth chart. For LSU, Jenkins, Palmer and Flott have played the most at their respective positions, with Flott expected to return from injury this week. For Arkansas, Warren and Johnson started the last game.

**LSU announced Wednesday night that starting guards Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines were out with injuries. Martinez is listed as the backup at both spots, so we consulted with our friends at TigersDetails.com and we were told Martinez and Dellinger would likely start. Dellinger is listed as the backup left tackle, but he has played some snaps at left guard this season. Also, Maason Smith missed the last game at defensive end and isn't expected to be back.

^^While Johnson is the definite starter, it's worth mentioning that LSU plans to also give freshman Garrett Nussmeier significant snaps against Arkansas.

^Zach Williams is listed as a starter, but the Razorbacks have been using a three-man front that typically leaves him out of the starting lineup.

Breakdown

Arkansas: 4

LSU: 17

Tied: 1

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (LSU | Arkansas)

Overall: 84.1 | 85.1

Offense: 74.4 | 82.5

Passing: 64.4 | 72.3

Rushing: 73.1 | 88.9

Receiving: 73.0 | 65.1

Pass blocking: 75.7 | 69.0

Run blocking: 65.0 | 80.7

Defense: 83.5 | 72.6

Run defense: 71.3 | 70.4

Tackling: 78.6 | 69.2

Pass rush: 84.2 | 79.7

Coverage: 77.8 | 66.9

Special teams: 82.5 | 75.0

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}