Isaiah Mozee, a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 out of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, released a Top 8 on Tuesday that included the Razorbacks.

Arkansas currently has three commitments in the class of 2025, and the coaching staff is looking to grow the class.

It’ll be stout competition for Mozee’s commitment, as Georgia, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee and Oregon round out his choices for his top schools.

Missouri may hold a slight edge, simple due to the geography, but the Tigers also have the commitment of Mozee’s teammate, Williams Nwaneri, the No. 3 player in the country for the 2024 class.

For Lee’s Summit North this season, Mozee has hauled in 61 receptions for 888 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for one score.

Mozee is currently ranked the No. 145 player in the country and No. 1 player in the state of Missouri in the class of 2025 according to Rivals.