Arkansas is digging deep on the recruiting trail, and the Hogs are still in it for a four-star safety out of Mississippi.

Jarcoby Hopson Jr. from Lake Cormorant released his Top 8 on Saturday morning, and the Razorbacks are firmly in the mix.

The No. 93 player in the country also listed Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Miami, Texas, LSU, Auburn and Mississippi State in his Top 8.