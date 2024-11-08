Advertisement
Published Nov 8, 2024
Arkansas makes final-6 for 2026 four-star receiver
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
Four-star receiver London Smith out of Waco, Texas, has cut his list to six schools and the Arkansas Razorbacks were included. The class of 2026 prospect also listed Baylor, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

