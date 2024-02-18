Four-star offensive lineman Justin Hasenheutl out of Rabun-Gap Nacoochee in Georgia released his Top 10 on Tuesday and included the Razorbacks.

The state of Georgia has been a solid recruiting ground for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and the team is in on a highly-sought-after offensive lineman from the Peach State.

Hasenheutl is originally from Koeln, Germany. Rabun-Gap Nacoochee is a private boarding school that competes in the NCISAA, a conference of private schools in the Carolinas.

Joining Arkansas in Hasenheutl’s Top 10 is Oklahoma, Clemson, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Southern Cal and Miami.

The 6-foot-5, 272-pound lineman only participated in six games last season due to injury.

Last season, the Eagles finished 13-1, their only loss being a 34-27 loss in the championship game.

You can view Hasenhetul's highlights in the player below.