Arkansas reportedly met with Michigan transfer center Hunter Dickinson via Zoom on Tuesday, a source confirmed to HawgBeat.

Marty Mush of Barstool Sports, who Dickinson does the "RoundBall Podcast" with, first reported the news.

Dickinson, who entered the portal on Friday, is rated as the No.1 overall player in the transfer portal by Rivals. The 7-foot-1, 260 pound native of Alexandria, Virginia, averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 blocks per game for the Wolverines this year.

A four-star product of Dematha Catholic High School, Dickinson was a first team All-Big 10 performer in 2021 and 2023. He started 89 games across his three seasons with Michigan.

Dickinson scored double-digits in 31 of his 34 games played in 2022-23, and he scored 30 points on three occasions. He recorded 14 double-doubles and shot 56.0% from the field, 42.1% from three and 72.7% from the free throw line.

As a sophomore in 2021-22, Dickinson averaged a team-high 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game as a second team All-Big 10 performer for Michigan. He shot 56.3% from the field, 32.8% from three and 80.2% from the charity stripe.

Dickinson put together a Big 10 Freshman of the Year campaign in 2021, when he recorded a team-high 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He also led Michigan with six double-doubles, 111 free throw attempts and 40 blocks as a freshman, and he earned AP Second Team All-American honors for his efforts.

The 2020 Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year, Dickinson averaged a double-double in both his junior and senior years in high school. He was rated the No. 7 center in the 2020 class on Rivals.

Dickinson is also set to have a Zoom meeting with Kentucky on Wednesday, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

"Don't really plan on talking to the media," Dickinson said on the RoundBall Podcast. "Just keeping this one as close to the chest as possible."