With defensive line coach Deke Adams back for his second year in Fayetteville, the Arkansas defensive line is shaping up to be the deepest it's been in recent memory.

New defensive coordinator Travis Williams brings a new-look defense that will feature four defensive linemen rushing the quarterback more often than not.

Last season, the Razorbacks broke the program record for team sacks with 42 sacks on the year. Though the Hogs lost some key pieces who were talented pass rushers, such as linebacker Drew Sanders and defensive end Jordan Domineck, Adams hit the transfer portal hard and his work has paid off so far.

"I’d say it’s the best D-line I’ve been a part of since I’ve been here," redshirt senior defensive tackle Taurean Carter said Friday. "We’re just ready to attack the season. We’re ready for the season to approach and get here and get things rolling."

Carter is a prime example of a potential difference maker who didn't contribute last year. A knee injury suffered during the team's spring showcase last year held Carter out for the entire 2022 season.

"Each day, you can see a little bit more confidence coming in, and he's done a really good job like I said about all the other guys," Adams said about Carter. "He knows what I expect from him, and it's every day come to work. We hold each other accountable."

Head coach Sam Pittman has described getting Carter back as basically adding a transfer. Carter is part of a much deeper defensive tackle group that also features transfer additions Anthony "Tank" Booker Jr. and Keivie Rose.

Booker is a 6-foot-4, 351 redshirt senior transfer from Maryland who will be hard for offensive linemen to throw around with his size.

"He’s going to be able to make offensive linemen respect him," Carter said. "They’re going to have to honor him. They can’t just let him go and they’re not going to leave him singled up. They’re going to have to double him, so with the double and us running with four down (linemen), somebody got a one-on-one, so somebody must win."

At 6-foot-3, 303 pounds, Rose is listed at the same exact size as Carter is. The Louisiana Tech transfer presents a different threat than Booker on the interior.

"He’s more of a finesser," Carter said. "A speed rusher. He most definitely adds versatility to the interior. He can hold the point at the same time, but his craft is speed and finesse. Really bending the corner and getting off the edge and just really making the guys split the two."

The defensive tackle depth goes behind Carter, Booker and Rose, though. Arkansas has a very talented redshirt sophomore in Cam Ball, who checks in at 6-foot-5, 319 pounds.

"He’s gotten a whole lot better," Carter said. "Like, when I see 5 go to work, it’s different. Because he, A, has the potential to be a power rusher and a finesse rusher. He can bend the corner, he’s got speed, he’s got quickness, but he also mainly impacts in power."

Among the other defensive tackles, redshirt senior Eric Gregory has played a lot of football and he will most certainly find himself in the mix. Freshman Ian Geffrard is hard to miss at 394 pounds and he has the potential to see the field this fall.

"This time next year, I would definitely probably love to see him around 355, 360," Adams said. "We talked about that. He knows that. But there’s always a place for a guy as big as he is and as quick as he is in our deal.

"Hopefully we’re not in that situation as much. You’re looking at goal line situations and things like that. But he’s doing a good job and I can’t say he won’t be part of the rotation this year."

On the edge, junior Landon Jackson is up to 6-foot-7, 281 pounds and all signs are pointing towards him having a breakout season.

Adams added two more transfers at defensive end in Pittsburgh transfer John Morgan III and Missouri transfer Trajan Jeffcoat, who is a super senior who's played a lot of SEC football.

"He stands out in a lot of ways," Adams said of Jeffcoat. "He does a great job, but there's a lot of guys. If you come watch practice, there's a lot of guys standing out in our group, and they're doing really good. But once again, it's every snap, every day, you've got to show up and play."

Super senior Zach Williams and senior Jashaud Stewart are two players who have been in Fayetteville for a while and Adams is hoping they can take the next step.

"All those guys that were with me last year, I'm hoping to see another step and a level up in their play this year," Adams said. "They've been practicing that way. We have some tough practices, and it's been fun watching them all compete."

Arkansas also added a pair of talented freshmen at defensive end. Quincy Rhodes Jr. checks in at 6-foot-6, 289 pounds out of North Little Rock High School and Kaleb James is 6-foot-4, 276 pounds.

"Quincy is a good from obviously here in the state," Adams said. "He's dynamic. I think he walked in here about 270, and he's about 285 right now. Really good-looking player. Long. Can run. I think he's going to be a great player."

James is a native of Mansfield, Texas, and he was a three-star prospect after racking up 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks as a senior for Mansfield High School.

"Kaleb is a hard-nosed kid that plays hard," Adams said. "A big kid that is probably going to end up getting bigger himself. We're excited about all three of them. I think all three of them are going to be good players."

Other names to know on the defensive line include redshirt senior Marcus Miller at tackle and sophomore Nico Davillier at defensive end.

With seven practices in the books, Arkansas will hold its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday. Stay tuned to HawgBeat's premium message board, The Trough, for the latest updates from Arkansas fall camp.