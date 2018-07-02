Arkansas' annual game against Missouri has been moved to the Friday after Thanksgiving for the fifth straight year, CBS announced Monday.

Originally scheduled for Nov. 24, the game - dubbed the "Battle Line Rivalry" by the schools - will now kickoff at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 in Columbia, Mo.

It will be the eighth consecutive season and 21st time in 23 seasons that Arkansas has played in that time slot on CBS. Before Missouri took its place, LSU was the Razorbacks' final regular-season opponent.

Missouri has won its last two games against Arkansas and leads the all-time series 6-3, including a 3-1 mark since joining the SEC.

Last season, the Tigers kicked a game-winning field goal with five seconds left to leave Fayetteville with a 48-45 victory. The year before, they rallied from a 24-7 halftime deficit to win 28-24.

The season finale against Missouri is the Razorbacks' fourth game in 2018 with a known start time and television network. Arkansas' first game, against FCS opponent Eastern Illinois, is at 3 p.m. Sept. 1 and will be televised on the SEC Network.

In Week 2, the Razorbacks travel to Colorado State for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS Sports Network. The following week, they return home for a 3 p.m. kickoff against North Texas on the SEC Network Alternate channel.

All other game times will be announced 12 days in advance.