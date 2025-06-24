Arkansas nabs All-American transfer shortstop

The switch-hitter was electric against Bowling Green on April 18, as he finished 4-for-6 at the plate with a season-high three long balls and nine RBIs.

A 6-foot-1, 195-pound native of Kansas City, Missouri, Grego was named to the All-MAC First Team, the All-MAC Defensive Team and was awarded Third Team All-America honors by the ABCA/Rawlings after slashing .376/.429/.624 with 91 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, 14 homers, 55 RBIs, 22 walks, 44 strikeouts and just five defensive errors.

Also named a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, annually given to the nation's top shortstop, Grego has real pop at the plate (evidenced by his 431-foot walk-off blast against Western Michigan on Mark 9) and also stole 15 bases in 2025.

Grego began his career at Ball State in 2023, when he played in 21 games and logged a .294 batting average. His numbers dipped in 2024 with increased played time, but Grego exploded onto the scene for a breakout 2025 campaign.

