Senior guard Devo Davis recorded four points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in his first game back after stepping away for three games. Tramon Mark scored 13 points and had five boards, while Makhi Mitchell scored 14 and Jalen Graham had 11 points down low.

Guards El Ellis and Keyon Menifield Jr. led the Razorbacks with 15 points each in the contest. Ellis added five rebounds and three assists, while Menifield had four rebounds, one assist and five turnovers.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-11, 3-7 SEC) picked up their third conference win of the season with a 78-75 win over the Georgia Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7 SEC) on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.

The Rundown...

Arkansas opened up the scoring, but a 6-0 run by Georgia made it 10-6 at the first media timeout. Davis checked in at the 17:23 mark for the first time since Jan. 24.

The Razorbacks countered with a 6-0 run of their own to take a 12-10 lead, but Georgia scored five straight to gain a three-point advantage by the 11:39 mark in the first half.

Davis' first shot attempt in his return was a made three-pointer to tie things up at 15-15. After Georgia hit a pair of baskets, the Hogs went on a 10-0 run to take a six-point lead with less than five minutes until halftime.

Arkansas extended the lead to 27-20 by the final media timeout of the first half. By that point, Georgia had missed 11 straight shots from the field and it was also 0-11 from beyond the arc.

The lead grew to as much as 10 for the Razorbacks in the last four minutes of the first half, but Georgia went on a 9-4 run to make the Arkansas lead 34-29 when the halftime buzzer went off.

Arkansas opened the second half on a 10-2 run that featured Menifield and Ellis both hitting three-pointers to help grow the lead to as much as 12.

The Bulldogs continued to chip away, though, and they cut the lead to 51-46 by the under-12 minute media timeout. Both teams went a combined 12-of-17 from the field to start the second half, as there was much more offense on display than defense.

Georgia made it a two-point game at the 10:02 mark and managed to keep the deficit the same by trailing 55-53 at the under-8 minute media timeout. The game was tied five times over the next five minutes and the Bulldogs hit a big three to take a 66-65 lead into the final media timeout of the second half.

A huge corner three from Ellis gave the Razorbacks a 72-70 lead with 1:41 to go and Georgia head coach Mike White called for a timeout with the crowd at Bud Walton Arena all on their feet and screaming.

Mitchell hit a go-ahead layup to put Arkansas ahead 74-72 with 54 seconds to play, and Mark forced a turnover on the other end to give the Hogs the ball back just 10 seconds later.

Davis committed what could've been a costly turnover on the next Arkansas possession, but Georgia missed the ensuing free throw to all but end the game. The Bulldogs made it a two-point deficit with three seconds to play, but

Up next, the Razorbacks will host the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. The game is set to tipoff at 8 p.m. CT and it will be broadcast on ESPN2.