After a thrilling win over Auburn in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday night, it seemed like the Arkansas Razorbacks had turned the page from three straight losses to end the regular season.

Things got even better when the Hogs came out looking like they could beat any team in the country during the first half of Friday's matchup with No. 18 Texas A&M in the quarterfinal round. Arkansas went to the halftime locker room with a 13-point lead over the 2-seed Aggies, but everyone knew the second half wouldn't be an easy task.

While a second half run by Texas A&M was expected, the Aggies exceeded that expectation with 20 minutes of dominance against the Hogs inside Bridgestone Arena.

"Obviously we played a very good first half and a poor second half," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said. "I give Texas A&M credit for their second half play."

Short and sweet from the Head Hog.

His team was outscored by 19 points in the second half and they were held to just 9-of-30 (30%) shooting from the field. Their game plan of beating the Aggies on the glass didn't work, as they had a minus-17 margin in that category.

Though his team has a full season of SEC play under its belt, Musselman still said there is plenty to learn from the two-game experience at the SEC Tournament.

"Yeah, this league, it's really hard, it's really competitive," Musselman said. "Great talent. A lot of NBA players playin this league. Great coaches in this league. Hopefully we've learned throughout. Even tonight I hope that the six freshmen, the new guys, I hope we learn something tonight that we can discuss and try to get better at."

While, yes, the experience of postseason basketball against two talented teams in Auburn and Texas A&M was beneficial for Arkansas, the Hogs will need to grow up quickly. Selection Sunday will reveal what seed they have and who they will face in the NCAA Tournament and at that point, it's win or go home.

"As a competitor, I think you have to let this game sink in before we turn the page," Musselman said. "I'm not really going to start thinking about the tournament until we know who we play and where we play. I'm going to look into this game and see how we can get better."

As was the case even after the Razorbacks dropped three games to close out the regular season, their metrics didn't take a big hit from the loss to the Aggies. They are all but a lock for the NCAA Tournament, it's just a matter of what seed and what opponent.

They are likely looking at anywhere within the 8-9 seed range — ESPN's Joe Lunardi's bracketology had the Hogs as an 8-seed prior to Friday's loss — which would match them up with a fairly similar opponent in the first round and a potential top tier opponent if they advance to the Round of 32.

To have success in the Big Dance, the Hogs are going to need to get right not only with their play on the court, but with their mindset and focus moving forward.

"We'll dissect this game tonight and tomorrow," Musselman said. "The players will be off tomorrow. We'll wait and see who we play and where we play. At that point we'll start in preparation. Both scheme-wise and then also mentally, some of the things we have to do to get ready to play and win and try to advance in maybe the greatest sporting event there is in the NCAA tournament."

The men's NCAA bracket and field will be revealed during the selection show at 5 p.m. CT on CBS.