Coming off a disappointing season that saw Arkansas finish with a 4-8 (1-7 SEC) overall record, head coach Sam Pittman and the rest of the Razorbacks' coaching staff set out to make considerable changes to the roster through the 2024 high school recruiting class. With 16 signees, Pittman hopes that the scholarship newcomers will help in the effort to turn around the program in the wake of the new 12-team College Football Playoff structure. HawgBeat will profile each of the new freshmen from the 34th nationally ranked recruiting class to help fans familiarize themselves with the fresh faces on the roster ahead of spring practice and the 2024 season. Next up, we will look at four-star defensive end Charleston Collins out of Little Rock.

Advertisement

Ranked as the top overall player in the state of Arkansas and 12th at his position, Collins received offers from programs like Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas before ultimately committing to the Razorbacks on April 21, 2023. Standing at 6-foot-5, 261-pounds, Collins is an elite pass rusher tailor-made for a defense helmed by defensive coordinator Travis Williams. The 118th overall prospect was selected to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl as well. As a senior, Collins totaled 115 tackles, 31.0 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and one blocked extra-point. He finished his high school career with 239 total tackles, 77.0 tackles for loss and 24.0 sacks in 23 games. With an incredibly high ceiling and potential to be a dominant run stopper, Collins also has the length and athletisicm to bend the corner and beat opposing offensive linemen off the line of scrimmage. With a year to learn under experienced players like Landon Jackson and Anton Juncaj, Collins could be one of the best edge rushers in the SEC by his sophomore or junior campaign. Collins will join a defensive end room that includes returnees Jackson, Nico Davillier and Quincey Rhodes, Albany transfer Juncaj and fellow freshman Kavion Henderson.