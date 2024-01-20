Any team coached by Eric Musselman is going to enter the season with a learning curve before they really play connected. The Head Hog is known as "The Importer" for a reason, but this season's squad is continuing to struggle with connectivity through five conference games.

After earning their first SEC win on Tuesday in dramatic fashion, the Razorbacks were embarrassed by South Carolina on their home court at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday afternoon to fall to 1-4 against SEC opponents. The Gamecocks beat the Hogs by 13 points, but that doesn't tell the whole story.

Musselman played 13 different guys Saturday and just two of them had a positive plus/minus — Joseph Pinion (+2) and Makhi Mitchell (+2). The Hogs were out-rebounded by 12 and they gave up nine threes.

"We played against a good team that played with more energy and more connective-ness and more toughness than we we played with," Musselman said.

Arkansas has now been out-scored 122-96 in the past three halves of basketball. KenPom now has the Hogs sitting with a ranking of 100th nationally, and the defensive efficiency ranking of 102 is unlike any other squad Musselman has coached at Arkansas.

"We’ve now had two home games where we’re not exhibiting the energy that we need to," Musselman said. "So obviously toughness, rebounding, offensively sharing the ball. There’s a whole bunch of stuff."

After 18 total games, there is still no offensive identity for the Hogs and the defense is no longer something they can rely on like in the past. South Carolina ranked 236th nationally in scoring offense entering Saturday's game, and the Razorbacks let the Gamecocks knock down the nine 3-pointers and shoot 51.9% from the field.

"It’s our issue to fix as a staff, but we’re doing the same drills we did when we led the nation in defending the three," Musselman said. "I don’t like to talk about the past, but I have found myself doing that a lot this year. We know who their shooters are."

Each of the past three years, the Razorbacks have had rough starts to conference play and turned it around to end with a strong NCAA Tournament run. While that isn't out of the cards yet, Musselman and his staff seem to have a situation they aren't used to.

"Used to having really competitive groups that are super connected and so we’ve got to try to help this group as much as we can moving forward," Musselman said.

The next opportunity to turn things around will be a road trip to Oxford, Mississippi, on Wednesday to take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.