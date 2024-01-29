In the midst of his worst season as head coach of Arkansas basketball, Eric Musselman is now facing the challenge of being without the two players who entered the 2023-24 season as undoubted leaders for the Razorbacks. Redshirt sophomore forward Trevon Brazile missed the entire second half of last Wednesday's loss at Ole Miss due to knee soreness, and he wasn't able to play in Saturday's home loss to Kentucky. Musselman said after the 63-57 loss to the Wildcats that Brazile was not close to being ready to play. "He did not do anything practice-wise," Musselman said. "I will tell you that. So when he comes back, I don't know. Knee soreness - I doubt you're gonna wake up, you know, tomorrow's what Sunday, I doubt you're gonna wake up Sunday or Monday if you were unable to practice, and unable to give it a try tonight."

Arkansas did receive great performances from big-men Chandler Lawson, Jalen Graham and Makhi Mitchell in the absence of Brazile against Kentucky. That trio combined for 25 points, 22 rebounds and seven blocks against a Wildcats team that the Hogs out-rebounded, 44-39. "Our bigs were phenomenal," Musselman said. "I thought that was the best game that Khi Mitchell has played for us since he’s been here. I through Graham and Lawson battled and did all they could do against a super talented front line." Being without Brazile, a 6-foot-10 preseason All-SEC player, was tough enough, but the team also released a statement moments before the Kentucky game that senior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis is stepping away from the team. RELATED: Davonte Davis steps away from Arkansas basketball team Musselman had no further comment on Davis' situation, which marks the second time in the past two seasons he has stepped away from the team. Davis also stepped away late in Nov. 2022. It's been a surprisingly tough senior year for Davis, who is averaging 6.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Davis hasn't scored double-digit points since Dec. 30 against UNC Wilmington and he last played just seven minutes in Wednesday's loss at Ole Miss. With plenty of people quick to react on social media without knowing the full situation — which hasn't been made public — former Hog Jaylin Williams, who played two seasons with Davis, had his former teammate's back on X (formerly Twitter).

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZWZvcmUgeWFsbCB0cnkgdG8gc2xhbmRlciBWb+KAmXMgbmFtZSwg cmVtZW1iZXIgd2hhdCBhbGwgaGXigJlzIGRvbmUgZm9yIHRoZSBwcm9ncmFt LjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpheWxpbiBXaWxsaWFtcyAoQEpheV9NV2lsbGlhbXNf KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pheV9NV2lsbGlhbXNf L3N0YXR1cy8xNzUxMzgyNDk5OTY2NTM4MTM4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=