Arkansas' Offense Wakes Up Late, Hogs Drop Final Home Game to LSU 24-17
With an offensive performance that would lull most casual football fans to sleep (until the fourth quarter at least), the Razorbacks dropped their last home game of the 2018 season 24-17 against the no. 9-ranked LSU Tigers.
Arkansas punted six straight drives before Conner Limpert finally knocked through a 24-yard field goal to end the first half. It was a half filled with miscues and ineffective plays that could create a whole blooper reel. Rakeem Boyd tripped a couple times, Boyd and Jordan Jones ran into each other on a miscommunicated pop-pass from quarterback Ty Storey, CJ O’Grady got hit in the facemask on a TD attempt (though it was arguably a DPI) and Storey fumbled the ball almost ruining the Hogs’ only scoring drive of the first half.
Storey finished the first half with eight completions on 14 attempts and just 39 passing yards. He looked dazed and confused faced with the LSU blitz. The first half yielded just 61 total yards of offense.
The Razorback defense came more ready-to-play but the Hogs’ special teams gave LSU two really short fields to start the game, one of them ending in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Justin Jefferson, the Tigers’ leading receiver. Jefferson just blew by Kamren Curl and it was a foot-race to the endzone. The Tigers took a 14-3 lead into the locker room with 26 rushes and 150 total yards of offense.
LSU’s offense didn’t need to get creative and stuck to running Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Nick Brossette down the defensive lines’ throat. Brossette took in an 8-yard run for a touchdown and was pushed in at least six yards by the LSU line.
The third quarter was not much better for the Arkansas offense. In a bizarre decision from Morris and company, the Hogs called a quarterback run for Storey on 3rd and 9 (inside Tiger territory) and then decided to go for it on 4th and 6 despite passing on an opportunity with 4th and 1 earlier in the ball game. Storey was dropped for an 8-yard loss and the favorable field position led to a field goal to put the game seemingly out of reach at 24-3.
On 4th and 10 from the 1, Touchdown CJ O’Grady! 24-10 with 12:37 left to play. #WPS pic.twitter.com/WRMvXc9Nky— Nikki Chavanelle (@NikkiChavanelle) November 11, 2018
The Hogs led their most effective drive of the game early in the fourth quarter behind big catches from La’Michael Pettway and CJ O’Grady, who capped off the drive with a 4th-down touchdown catch from the 11-yard line. O’Grady finished the game with 6 catches for 75 yards and two scores. Pettway had two catches for 33 yards and senior Jared Cornelius made a couple big catches as well for gains of 19 and 27 yards. Boyd had 4 catches for just three yards and he was the only running back to touch the ball all game with 10 carries for just 30 yards.
The offensive line gave up three sacks on the night and didn’t open up a whole lot in the run game, they finished with 16 positive yards on the ground. Storey looked uncomfortable for most of the game and finished 19-38 with 200 yards and two passing touchdowns to O'Grady. He threw a pick mid-way through the fourth quarter to give LSU the ball inside Hog territory but the defense was able to make the stop on a 4th and 1 with seven minutes remaining.
That stop allowed the Razorbacks to make a late-game drive down the field that ended in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Storey to O'Grady again.
The Razorback defense finished with 83 tackles, predictably led by De’Jon Harris and Dre Greenlaw. McTelvin Agim had a forced fumble that was recovered by Greenlaw as well as a sack. A sack each for Armon Watts and Michael Taylor as well before Taylor was ejected on a textbook targeting call on Burrow.
Arkansas finishes the season in two weeks after road games at Mississippi State and Missouri. They'll take a 2-8 record to Starkville.
