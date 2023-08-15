There's not much use to practicing for an SEC schedule if you're not practicing against SEC talent. Fortunately for the Arkansas Razorbacks, that doesn't seem to be an issue — especially on the defensive line.

The biggest benefactor of the quality talent on the defensive front has been Arkansas' offensive line. In the first scrimmage of fall camp, they got a taste of what to expect during the 2023 season, according to head coach Sam Pittman, who said protection for quarterback KJ Jefferson has to get better.

Former Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat has been a consistent name brought up by coaches. Jeffcoat and fellow transfers John Morgan III (Pittsburgh), Anthony Booker Jr. (Maryland) and Keivie Rose (Lousiana Tech) make a formidable group when combined with returning talent Taurean Carter, Eric Gregory and Landon Jackson.

All of those names were mentioned by Pittman after the scrimmage and the Head Hog said defensive line coach Deke Adams had a solid four-man rotation going on.

Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy spoke on Jeffcoat and his level of talent Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-4 redshirt senior totaled 84 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in four seasons with Missouri.

"Trajan Jeffcoat is a real-life dude over there," Kennedy said. "He’s an SEC caliber guy that is going to give these tackles … you’re not going to have to worry that they’re prepared to go into SEC play going against him off the edge."

Jeffcoat isn't the only SEC-caliber threat on the defensive line. John Morgan recorded 73 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in five seasons at Pittsburgh. Returning 6-foot-6 junior Landon Jackson made 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks for the Razorbacks last season.

"And then you look over to the other side and you’ve got the Landon Jacksons of the world, John Morgan," Kennedy said. "You’ve got guys on both sides who don’t let you get away with poor technique. They’re going to exploit it."

The most impressive aspect of the defensive line may be the overwhelming size on the interior. Rose (303 pounds) and Booker (351 pounds) combined to make 120 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks at their previous schools.

"Keivie has flashed the last couple of practices inside, doing a really, really good job," Kennedy said. "Tank Booker, I mean, those guys are big guys. They’re large humans in there in the middle. Very on par with what we’re going to see on Saturdays."

Don't forget about returning defensive tackles Cameron Ball (319 pounds), Carter (303 pounds) and Eric Gregory (318 pounds). Those three have combined to make 143 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in their Razorback careers.

"You can go pretty deep over there, so every play, whether 1s or 2s, you have to rise to the occasion," Kennedy said. "You cannot just get by. You have to be on your A-game or they’re going to exploit you. I think that’s a true benefit to having those guys wearing red. You’re not worried as an offensive line coach, ‘Man, are we getting a real-life SEC look?’ There’s no doubt about that."

That group is preparing the offensive line for what life will be like in the SEC on a daily basis. Size, athleticism and experience is something almost every team in the West has.

"I think at times protection-wise, we’ve got a multitude of protections that are new, and building confidence within those protections versus a live-fire defense, you’ve got to work at that," Kennedy said. "You’ve got to put yourself in those situations that are hard situations. Luckily for us we’re not doing it against guys that let you get by halfway doing it. That defensive line is humming now."

Practicing against an experienced squad has given Kennedy material to coach the offensive line on. One of the things he mentioned that needed to be fixed is the ability to finish.

"We’ve talked a lot about making the conscious decision to go finish," Kennedy said. "I think there’s a time and there’s a point in every block where you may be in a bad position or out of position a little bit, and you’ve got to have the mental toughness to make the decision to go get to your fit, to get there."

"I just talked to the guys about it. Hey, we’ve got to make the conscious effort every play to finish every play in our fit where we need to be that can help this run, can help this protection. And I think we’ve got to tighten that up a little bit."

With 15 practices remaining in fall camp, the offensive and defensive lines have time to continue sharpening their skillsets ahead of Arkansas' season opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.