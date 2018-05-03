Pearl checks in at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He checks in as the No. 74 prospect in the Lone Star State and the No. 46 WDE prospect nationally.

In a recent conversation, Pearl admitted that his recruitment was pretty wide open, but he definitely noticed offers from Alabama and Georgia. He has taken an unofficial trip to Georgia.

Evaluation Notes: Pearl is an athletic specimen on the edge of the defense. He is also a good hoops player and his length and his athleticism stand out. Pearl can play with his hand on the dirt or stand up as an outside linebacker, providing some versatility to the defensive front. He is a guy who can pin his ears back and get after the quarterback.