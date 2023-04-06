OXFORD, Miss. — The series opener between the No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks and Ole Miss Rebels has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather.

The Rebels began rolling the tarp onto the infield at Swayze Field 20 minutes before the scheduled 6:30 p.m. first pitch as the public address announcer informed spectators the game is set to be made up as part of a Friday doubleheader.

The first of the three-game set is now slated to begin at 2 p.m. Friday, with the second coming an hour after the conclusion of the first.

Both contests will stream on SEC Network Plus, accessible through the ESPN app.