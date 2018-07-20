Arkansas has been picked to finish last in the SEC West by the media attending SEC Media Days in Atlanta, the conference announced Friday.

Not surprisingly, Alabama is predicted to win the division. The Crimson Tide received 263 first-place votes, compared to only 19 for predicted second-place Auburn.

The only other team in the SEC West to get first-place votes was Mississippi State, which received two and was picked third. Texas A&M, LSU and Ole Miss round out the division ahead of Arkansas.

Alabama is also the overwhelming favorite to win the conference title over SEC East projected winner Georgia. That would be a rematch of last season's national championship game, which the Crimson Tide won in overtime.

Behind the Bulldogs in the East are South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

In addition to being picked last in their division, the Razorbacks had just three players chosen for the preseason All-SEC teams, which were also released Friday.

Offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt was tabbed to the second team, while linebacker De'Jon Harris and defensive back Santos Ramirez were third-team selections.

None of the preseason All-SEC players were first-team picks on every ballot, so Darren McFadden remains the only player since 2000 to be a unanimous preseason first-team All-SEC selection.

Here are the full voting results from SEC Media Days:

SEC East

1. Georgia - 1,977 points (271 first-place votes)

2. South Carolina - 1,535 (8)

3. Florida - 1,441 (4)

4. Missouri - 1,057

5. Kentucky - 874 (1)

6. Tennessee - 704 (1)

7. Vanderbilt - 392

SEC West

1. Alabama - 1,971 (263)

2. Auburn - 1,664 (19)

3. Mississippi State - 1,239 (2)

4. Texas A&M - 1,091

5. LSU - 1,025

6. Ole Miss - 578

7. Arkansas - 412

SEC Champion

Alabama - 193 votes

Georgia - 69

Auburn - 14

South Carolina - 4

Florida - 2

Mississippi State - 1

Missouri - 1

PRESEASON ALL-SEC

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB Drew Lock, Missouri

RB Damien Harris, Alabama

RB Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky

WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Jonah Williams, Alabama

OL Greg Little, Ole Miss

OL Martez Ivey, Florida

OL Trey Smith, Tennessee

C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

Second-Team

QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

WR Terry Godwin, Georgia

WR Ryan Davis, Auburn

TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Lester Cotton, Alabama

OL Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas

OL Garrett Brumfield, LSU

C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia

Third-Team

*QB Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State

*QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Aeris Williams, Mississippi State

RB Jordan Scarlett, Florida

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri

TE C.J. Conrad, Kentucky

OL Matt Womack, Alabama

OL Zack Bailey, South Carolina

OL Javon Patterson, Ole Miss

OL Marquel Harrell, Auburn

C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Cece Jefferson, Florida

DL Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

DL Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

LB Devin White, LSU

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB Mack Wilson, Alabama

DB Deandre Baker, Georgia

DB Greedy Williams, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Deionte Thompson, Alabama

Second-Team

DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia

DL Terry Beckner, Missouri

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

LB Josh Allen, Kentucky

LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn

LB D’Andre Walker, Georgia

DB Mike Edwards, Kentucky

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida

DB Jamel Dean, Auburn

DB CJ Henderson, Florida

Third-Team

DL Dontavius Russell, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

*DL Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M

*DL Landis Durham, Texas A&M

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB David Reese, Florida

LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

DB Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State

DB Marco Wilson, Florida

DB Javaris Davis, Auburn

DB Santos Ramirez, Arkansas

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P Corey Fatony, Missouri

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

AP Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

Second-Team

P Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

PK Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M

RS Mecole Hardman, Georgia

AP Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Third-Team

P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

PK Tucker McCann, Missouri

RS Trevon Diggs, Alabama

AP Kadarius Toney, Florida

* - Indicates a tie