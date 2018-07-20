Arkansas picked last, 3 Hogs tabbed preseason All-SEC
Arkansas has been picked to finish last in the SEC West by the media attending SEC Media Days in Atlanta, the conference announced Friday.
Not surprisingly, Alabama is predicted to win the division. The Crimson Tide received 263 first-place votes, compared to only 19 for predicted second-place Auburn.
The only other team in the SEC West to get first-place votes was Mississippi State, which received two and was picked third. Texas A&M, LSU and Ole Miss round out the division ahead of Arkansas.
Alabama is also the overwhelming favorite to win the conference title over SEC East projected winner Georgia. That would be a rematch of last season's national championship game, which the Crimson Tide won in overtime.
Behind the Bulldogs in the East are South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
In addition to being picked last in their division, the Razorbacks had just three players chosen for the preseason All-SEC teams, which were also released Friday.
Offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt was tabbed to the second team, while linebacker De'Jon Harris and defensive back Santos Ramirez were third-team selections.
None of the preseason All-SEC players were first-team picks on every ballot, so Darren McFadden remains the only player since 2000 to be a unanimous preseason first-team All-SEC selection.
Here are the full voting results from SEC Media Days:
SEC East
1. Georgia - 1,977 points (271 first-place votes)
2. South Carolina - 1,535 (8)
3. Florida - 1,441 (4)
4. Missouri - 1,057
5. Kentucky - 874 (1)
6. Tennessee - 704 (1)
7. Vanderbilt - 392
SEC West
1. Alabama - 1,971 (263)
2. Auburn - 1,664 (19)
3. Mississippi State - 1,239 (2)
4. Texas A&M - 1,091
5. LSU - 1,025
6. Ole Miss - 578
7. Arkansas - 412
SEC Champion
Alabama - 193 votes
Georgia - 69
Auburn - 14
South Carolina - 4
Florida - 2
Mississippi State - 1
Missouri - 1
PRESEASON ALL-SEC
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB Drew Lock, Missouri
RB Damien Harris, Alabama
RB Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky
WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL Jonah Williams, Alabama
OL Greg Little, Ole Miss
OL Martez Ivey, Florida
OL Trey Smith, Tennessee
C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
Second-Team
QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia
RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
WR Terry Godwin, Georgia
WR Ryan Davis, Auburn
TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia
OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL Lester Cotton, Alabama
OL Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
OL Garrett Brumfield, LSU
C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
Third-Team
*QB Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
*QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB Aeris Williams, Mississippi State
RB Jordan Scarlett, Florida
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri
TE C.J. Conrad, Kentucky
OL Matt Womack, Alabama
OL Zack Bailey, South Carolina
OL Javon Patterson, Ole Miss
OL Marquel Harrell, Auburn
C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL Cece Jefferson, Florida
DL Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
DL Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
LB Devin White, LSU
LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB Mack Wilson, Alabama
DB Deandre Baker, Georgia
DB Greedy Williams, LSU
DB J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB Deionte Thompson, Alabama
Second-Team
DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
DL Terry Beckner, Missouri
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
LB Josh Allen, Kentucky
LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn
LB D’Andre Walker, Georgia
DB Mike Edwards, Kentucky
DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
DB Jamel Dean, Auburn
DB CJ Henderson, Florida
Third-Team
DL Dontavius Russell, Auburn
DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
*DL Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M
*DL Landis Durham, Texas A&M
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB David Reese, Florida
LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
DB Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State
DB Marco Wilson, Florida
DB Javaris Davis, Auburn
DB Santos Ramirez, Arkansas
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P Corey Fatony, Missouri
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
RS Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
AP Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
Second-Team
P Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
PK Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M
RS Mecole Hardman, Georgia
AP Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Third-Team
P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
PK Tucker McCann, Missouri
RS Trevon Diggs, Alabama
AP Kadarius Toney, Florida
* - Indicates a tie
