"Really good to see Fisher and Gaeckle, our young pitchers go out and pretty much pound the zone, throw a lot of strikes," Van Horn said. "And I thought McEntire came in and threw the ball really well. He wanted to get a couple of innings today."

Freshman left-hander Colin Fisher earned his fourth start of the season and struck out four across three scoreless frames. Right-hander Will McEntire gave the Hogs two more scoreless frames and faced the minimum while striking out two in his outing.

"This was a game that it had me a little worried because of conference starting this weekend and the game before after the weekend," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame. "I thought our guys showed up, they were into it. I just thought Oral Roberts pitched us pretty good for the most part."

Oral Roberts had nine hits compared to Arkansas' six in the game, plus it had more hits with runners (3) than the Hogs. On the evening, the Razorbacks were 2-of-15 at the plate with runners on base and 2-of-11 with runners in scoring position.

With the SEC Opener against Missouri coming up Friday, the Diamond Hogs picked up their 14th win of the season to enter conference play with just two losses to their names.

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (14-2) were out-hit, but that didn't stop them from earning a 4-2 win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-10) in front of 9,401 fans Tuesday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Oral Roberts put its leadoff man aboard in the top of the first via an infield single (which should've been an error on Wehiwa Aloy), but Fisher picked that runner off at first and retired the next two batters to face the minimum in the frame.

Arkansas put two runners on via a pair of one-out free passes issued by Golden Eagles starting left-hander Caleb Isaacs. Following a mound visit, Isaacs retired the next two Hogs to strand the runners.

It took Fisher just 12 pitches to retire the side in order and add two strikeouts to his name in the top of the second. Arkansas rewarded the lefty with a pair of back-to-back RBI knocks from Peyton Stovall (two-RBI single) and Aloy (RBI single) to make it a 3-0 lead after two innings.

"For (Stovall) to get that big hit there and give us the lead or extend the lead or whatever happened there, two RBIs, that was good," Van Horn said of Stovall's hit. "I mean, I think in four games he has seven or eight RBIs already and squared up a lot of balls. Hit two or three balls hard that have been caught, so it’s not like he’s just been dropping singles and blooping balls in. He’s been hitting the ball hard."

Fisher's pitch count went up in the top of the third after he loaded the bases with two outs. Following a mound visit from interim pitching coach Zach Barr — who serves as director of video and scouting — Fisher induced a flyout to strand the runners. Barr was filling in for pitching coach Matt Hobbs, who was out sick.

"I thought he did a great job of coming out and obviously throwing the ball over the plate," Van Horn said of Fisher's outing. "He mixed it up pretty good. You know they’re hitting about .300 as a team, they’ve scored a lot and they’ve got a lot of players back off their team that’s a really good team last year. So they know how to win."

Arkansas brought veteran right-hander Will McEntire on in relief in the top of the fourth and he faced the minimum in the frame. The Golden Eagles made a two-out pitching change with one runner on in the bottom half, and right-handed reliever Ryan Carmack retired the one batter he faced.

McEntire retired the side in order in the top of the fifth, and the Hogs backed that up with a 378-foot solo bomb to right-center from Diggs that made it a 4-0 lead after five innings.

"In the past week or so, I feel like I’ve been just missing my pitch, so I was looking for a fastball there," Diggs said. "Took the first one he threw me. He brought that one in a little bit, good thing it kept going through the wind. I wasn’t sure it was going to, but it worked out."

The Razorbacks brought left-hander Stone Hewlett on in relief to start the sixth and he picked up two outs, gave up a single and was then pulled for right-hander Dylan Carter, who stranded the runner after just two pitches. Arkansas had its fourth scoreless frame of the day offensively in the bottom half of the sixth.

Carter gave up the Golden Eagles' first run via an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh and he was relieved by righty Koty Frank, who induced a 5-4-3 double play to limit the damage to one run.

After the Hogs went scoreless in the bottom of the seventh, Frank ran into some trouble in the top half of the eighth. The sixth-year right-hander gave up a two-out RBI single to left and the Hogs then turned to freshman righty Gabe Gaeckle with runners on the corners, two outs and a 4-2 lead. Gaeckle delivered a fly out to left to extinguish the fire.

Arkansas went down in order in the bottom of the eighth, and Gaeckle responded by following suit and going 1-2-3 in the top of the third to end the game and earn his fourth save on the year.

"This kid, I don't know how he's even here, but we're super happy he's on the team and he's doing an amazing job for us," Diggs said of Gaeckle.

Up next, the Razorbacks will host the Missouri Tigers for the SEC Opener on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed live on the SEC Network+.