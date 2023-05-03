The Razorbacks' 8-6 loss to Lipscomb on Tuesday in North Little Rock featured the use of nine pitchers over the course of 11 innings, revealing more issues than silver linings heading into this weekend's road series against Mississippi State.

Arkansas' first five pitchers surrendered six earned runs against the Bisons, including two right-handers who allowed five without recording an out.

Christian Foutch and Ben Bybee, two freshmen who had filled in admirably in the absences of key arms, allowed all of the seven hitters they faced to reach base on just 29 pitches, turning a 3-1 lead into a 6-3 deficit during the middle innings.

"That’s probably what cost us," head coach Dave Van Horn said.

Foutch's ERA has jumped from 3.72 to 8.18 since April 22 at Georgia, when he allowed three straight batters to reach base to start a five-run Bulldog ninth. He has made three consecutive appearances, each of which has lasted three batters, all of whom have made their ways aboard.

Van Horn said the problem is likely one of confidence.

"They didn't hit him," Van Horn said. "He just hit a guy, walked a couple. What do you do? So now you go to Mississippi State wondering if can put him in the game. It's a tough situation."

Bybee fared even worse Tuesday, allowing two hits, two walks and three runs, marking his second zero-out performance in his last four.

Beyond the freshmen, two veteran pitchers may be in jeopardy of throwing against the Bulldogs.

The update on redshirt sophomore right-hander Dylan Carter was not good, Van Horn said, and he did not elaborate further.

Carter underwent an MRI with dye on his right elbow Monday to determine if his UCL is torn. The hope was that it was just a minor ulnar nerve issue, which would have kept him sidelined a week or two, Van Horn said.

Junior left-hander Hunter Hollan, who Van Horn said was dealing with shin splints Monday, may not be the Friday starter against the Bulldogs.

"I don’t know yet, but there’s a chance we may move him to Saturday or Sunday," Van Horn said.

If Tuesday provided any positives for a staff that stretched itself thin, they were the performances of Parker Coil, Zack Morris and Austin Ledbetter.

Coil, a freshman left-hander, earned his first start since March 14, notching two scoreless frames in which he faced just one over the minimum. That performance followed a five-out save to clinch a sweep of Texas A&M on Saturday in his first SEC appearance.

"It's good to see him go out there," Van Horn said. "He was just pounding the zone, spinning it, throwing the changeup and spotting his fastball. I thought he did a really good job."

After just 33 pitches, Coil could be available for Saturday or Sunday, Van Horn said.

Morris, a senior lefty, induced two ground balls after inheriting three baserunners with no outs in the fourth, but lackluster defense cost him an out or two. Still, he struck out two of the next three hitters he faced to limit the damage to two runs before working a perfect fifth.

With three ground balls and four strikeouts to his name, Morris' outing ended after 34 pitches.

"We could have left him in, but we felt like we need him this weekend," Van Horn said.

Ledbetter, a sophomore righty, tossed four shutout innings as the Razorbacks attempted to claw back into the game. His 55-pitch effort featured three hits, two walks, one strikeout and six ground balls, and Van Horn called it his best outing of the year.

The Bryant native entered Dickey-Stephens Park with his ERA at 7.77 and left with a mark of 6.58. If called on against Mississippi State, Ledbetter said he will be ready to go.

Whether those three options will see the mound and be effective against a conference opponent away from the comforts of Baum-Walker Stadium remains to be seen. Between a seemingly ever-growing list of injuries and volatility among the remaining options, their services could certainly be of use.

The series against the Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field is set to begin at 6 p.m. Friday. It will stream live on SEC Network Plus, accessible through the ESPN app.