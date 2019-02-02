Arkansas Prospect Day Reactions: February 2, 2019
The Razorbacks had a busy Saturday afternoon hosting many 2020, 2021 and 2022 prospects for their second unofficial date of the season.
The Hogs had five prospects with offers on the Hill, 2022 quarterback Quinn Ewers, 2020 tight end Donavon Johnson, 2021 offensive tackle Dietrick Pennington, 2020 offensive tackle Jaylen Garth and 2021 receiver Jerand Bradley.
Unlike last week when several visitors left the Hill with offers, this weekend has yet to yield a new offer but many of the underclassmen want to come back for another visit, the spring game or a summer camp for another chance to earn one.
Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers players for Southlake Carroll outside of Dallas and just received his Hogs offer a week ago. He says he already wants to be back for the Hogs' prospect day on March 9. He also has a trip planned to Texas in two weeks.
The Razorbacks also left a huge impression on 2021 wide receiver Jerand Bradley. He wants to make a return trip up from Denton, Texas and has plans to visit Texas Tech and SMU as well.
Chad Morris and his staff have yet to lock in a 2020 commit but they're setting themselves up nicely for the huge prospect day March 9.
Great visit at The University of Arkansas! Thank you @CoachTraylor @CoachWillBryant @CoachRCooper @coachchadmorris @RazorbackFBRec Coming back!💯 @VarsityWires @vypehouston @VYPEnwHTX @DannyWest1 @HamiltonESPN @ArRecruitingGuy @EJHolland247 @samspiegs @SWiltfong247 Go Hogs! #WPS pic.twitter.com/Bp5vjZmK37— Jake Ruiz (@Jakeruiz__) February 2, 2019
Another great day in Fayetteville! Appreciate the invite! @BarryLunneyJr @RazorbackFBRec pic.twitter.com/WkypV5JLM1— Jake Henry (@jakehenry_05) February 2, 2019
Had a wonderful time at Arkansas 🐗@RazorbackFBRec @Teaguefootball @CoachWilliamsII @coachchadmorris #wps pic.twitter.com/CuzKucv2hF— Donavon Johnson (@DonavonJ11) February 2, 2019
My day is going great. @search_jr @ArRecruitingGuy @OtisKirk23 @ARFBALLRANKINGS @PlayBookAthlete @EarlGill10 @CoachTraylor pic.twitter.com/DRubESd0l5— Daryl Searcy Jr. (@search_jr) February 2, 2019
Had a unbelievable time down in Arkansas!! Thank you for having me. #WooPigs🐽 @BarryLunneyJr @coachchadmorris @CoachWillBryant @CoachCraddock pic.twitter.com/QElVHgQYfa— Blake (@blakesmith_11) February 2, 2019
thank you to @coachchadmorris & the rest of the Arkansas coaching staff for an outstanding Jr. Day visit. fantastic program & people. very excited to make it down for a spring practice and camp this summer! pic.twitter.com/UiLSsF6ETm— Zach Bartkoski (@ZBartkoski) February 2, 2019
Great time at Arkansas today! @EarlGill10 @BarryLunneyJr @ArRecruitingGuy pic.twitter.com/AhCuhGNTF7— Thomas Vaughan (@ThomasVaughan61) February 2, 2019
Had a Blast at the University of Arkansas📍 #wps🐗 @coachchadmorris @coachdustinfry @CoachSCaldwell @ArRecruitingGuy pic.twitter.com/I014yj3hsi— Mason Carlan (@CarlanMason) February 2, 2019
