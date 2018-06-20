On Wednesday, the Rivals250 in the Class of 2020 was updated with massive changes and here we take a closer look at how it relates directly to the Razorbacks. LINK: THE COMPLETE 2020 RIVALS250



In the Race for No. 1s?

Arkansas has extended an offer to the No. 1 overall recruit and No. 1 QB in the 2020 rankings in D.J. Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound quarterback from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. Uiagalelei has a national offer list and will be a tough pull from the West Coast, but he is listing schools like Alabama and Clemson among his favorites. The Hogs would love to factor into the race for No. 1 rated running back Zachary Evans, a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from Galena Park (Texas) North Shore. Residing in the Houston-area Evans is in more of a traditional recruiting hotbed for the Razorbacks. Pulling him in will not be easy as he already has offers from a who's who of college football's elite like Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and more. We have already seen what this offensive staff can do on the recruiting trail when it comes to wide receivers, and they have put themselves in the mix with an offer for the No. 1 wide receiver in Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard standout Leonard Manuel. Like Uiagalelei, he would be a tough pull from his home state and he has offers from Florida, Florida State, and Miami. The Hogs have also extended an offer to his teammate OT Miller Lewis, who is No. 168 in the Top 250.

Names to Know, If You Don't by Now

DE James Sylvester: Checking in at No. 185 on the list is the 6-foot-5, 216-pounder from Newton (Texas). The same Newton program that Arkansas has spent a ton of time in this season recruiting 2019 prospects like Josh Foster and Darwin Barlow and the same school that produced former Hog defensive back standout DJ Dean. WR Collin Sullivan: Checking in at No. 118 is the 6-foot-1, 182-pound wide receiver from Round Rock (Texas) and his first scholarship offer was extended by current Arkansas wide receiver coach Justin Stepp while he was at SMU. Now the Hogs have also offered and are a serious player in his recruitment. RB Seth McGowan: Checking in at No. 44 is the 6-foot-0, 205-pound running back from Mesquite (Texas) Poteet. Arkansas has stepped into the Mesquite area and has proven that it can be a factor with top recruits (like 2019 WR Dylan Wright) and McGowan would be an ideal fit in the offense. It is not East Texas, but Arkansas assistant Jeff Traylor will be a factor in McGowan's recruitment with heavy ties in the TXHSFB coaching community. WR Jacobi Bellazin: Checking in at No. 238 is the 5-foot-10, 178-pounde wide receiver from Livonia (La.). Louisiana is a state that the Hogs need to have a presence in when it comes to recruiting and they made a huge impact with Bellazin on a recent unofficial visit to campus. He has already named the Hogs in his top four, so the electric receiver is a serious candidate for a spot in the 2020 class.

