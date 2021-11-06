Arkansas pulls off last-second win over Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE — Dominique Johnson’s touchdown run with 21 seconds proved to be the game-winner when Nolan McCord missed a field goal as time expired Saturday.

That score capped a clutch 75-yard drive by quarterback KJ Jefferson in the final two minutes and gave Arkansas a dramatic 31-28 win over Mississippi State inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The win makes the Razorbacks bowl eligible for the first time since 2016 and it’s their second straight over the Bulldogs, something they haven’t done in the series since winning three in a row from 2009-11.

After Mississippi State took the lead on a touchdown with 2:22 remaining, Jefferson guided Arkansas down the field on 10 plays, with a fourth-down penalty keeping the its hopes alive.

The redshirt sophomore completed 6 of 7 passes for 45 yards and had an impressive 5-yard scramble just before Johnson’s 4-yard touchdown run. A two-point conversion run by Johnson pushed the lead to three.

Despite having only 21 seconds to work with, Will Rogers completed passes of 17, 13 and 23 yards to get Mississippi State into field goal range. After Brandon Ruiz missed two earlier kicks, the Bulldogs turned to McCord - a redshirt freshman - and he missed the 40-yarder wide left.

That preserved Arkansas’ win and made Johnson’s score the latest game-winning touchdown it has scored in regulation since Ryan Mallett hit Greg Childs for a 40-yard touchdown with just 15 seconds left at Georgia in 2010.

Jefferson finished the game 19 of 23 passing (82.6%) for 191 yards and one touchdown, while Johnson notched his first 100-yard game, running for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Facing the Bulldogs’ top-5 rush defense, Arkansas piled up 202 yards on the ground, but were ultimately out-gained 486-393.

Arkansas dipped into its back of tricks to start the game and it nearly worked, but Treylon Burks over threw De’Vion Warren on what would have been a touchdown had he hit him in stride.

Even though they recovered to get a first down, a pair of false starts killed the Razorbacks’ opening drive in what would become a trend.

Sandwiched between a couple of three-and-outs by the defense, Arkansas moved into Mississippi State territory thanks to a big third-down completion to Burks, but the drive stalled thanks to another false start. The Razorbacks had to settle for a 46-yard field goal, which Cam Little made to make it 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs struggled to move the ball. A week after going 36 of 39 against Kentucky, Rogers - who leads the nation in completion percentage - missed on his first four attempts.

Arkansas capitalized by using some more trickery, with Burks taking a direct snap and keeping it for 26 yards. That keyed a drive that was eventually capped with a 1-yard touchdown run by Dominique Johnson to push it to a 10-0 lead.

It looked like Mississippi State found its groove on the ensuing drive, as Rogers finally completed a pass and - with the help of a late hit penalty on Tre Williams and fourth-down conversion - got into Arkansas territory.

However, linebacker Grant Morgan stepped in front of a pass for his second career interception. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Simeon Blair during the return, though, led to the Razorbacks starting at their own 13 instead of the 43.

Arkansas failed to take advantage of the turnover, going three-and-out, and Mississippi State responded by marching right down the field.

Luckily for the Razorbacks, their defense made a stand inside the 10 and the Bulldogs had to settle for a 23-yard field goal, which Brandon Ruiz missed wide right.

Following a couple of big plays, Arkansas stalled out before getting to the red zone and extended its lead with a 48-yard field goal, the longest kick of Little’s young career. That made it 13-0 with 3:21 remaining in the half.

Facing another three-and-out, Rogers found Austin Williams to move the sticks. That jump-started an 11-play, 74-yard drive that ended with yet another penalty hurting the Razorbacks.

It looked like Blair came down with a tip-ball interception in the end zone, but the play was wiped out by a pass interference on Myles Slusher. On the very next play, Rogers hit Jaden Walley for a 3-yard score with just 7 seconds left in the half.

Getting the ball after halftime with a chance to go two-for-one, Mississippi State was stopped short on third down to start its drive, but decided to go for it on fourth-and-3. Jo’quavious Marks was met shy of the line to gain, but a second effort moved the chains.

Instead of forcing a punt or turnover on downs, the Razorbacks couldn’t get a stop after that play. A 6-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to Rara Thomas in the back of the end zone capped a 13-play, 66-yard drive to give Mississippi State its first lead of the day, 14-13.

On the next two possessions, Arkansas and Mississippi State exchanged field goal attempts. Little made his 51-yarder - another career long - to put the Razorbacks up 16-14, while Ruiz missed a 46-yarder wide right.

That gave the Razorbacks an opportunity to push its lead to two possessions and they cashed in. Jefferson found Burks twice on third downs, including a 14-yard touchdown to make it 23-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas had a chance to get the ball back, forcing Mississippi State into a third-and-long, but Rogers managed to escape pressure and dump it off to Marks, who lowered his shoulder to get the first down. Two plays later, Thomas caught a 37-yard touchdown to pull the Bulldogs within 23-21.

The Razorbacks responded with a drive into Mississippi State territory, but another penalty - this time an ineligible man downfield - and a sack killed it. Little was called upon again, but he missed the 42-yard attempt wide left.

With a chance to take the lead, the Bulldogs did so with a 9-play, 76-yard drive that took more than five minutes off the clock. That set the stage for the aforementioned heroics.

Arkansas will hit the road next week, traveling to Baton Rouge, La., for a matchup with LSU. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.