FAYETTEVILLE — Less than a month after finally settling on a starting quarterback, Arkansas once again has a lot of questions surrounding the position.

Redshirt junior Ty Storey has started the last four games, improving in each one, before being knocked out of the Razorbacks’ 37-33 loss to Ole Miss with an apparent concussion.

Head coach Chad Morris again declined to say if he was in concussion protocol, but that is likely considering the way his head bounced off the turf following a hard hit in the fourth quarter. Storey actually got up after the play before falling back to the ground and the trainers took his helmet away on the sideline, both of which are signs of a head injury.

“We’ll know more on Ty today and where we’re at with him,” Morris said. “And then from there, we’ll just reevaluate it and see how it goes from there.”

It is unclear if he’ll be available for Saturday’s game against Tulsa, although offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said head athletic trainer Dave Polanski told him Storey was feeling better Monday afternoon and that they are checking on him every hour.

With his status up in the air, Arkansas will go with either redshirt sophomore Cole Kelley or true freshman Connor Noland against the Golden Hurricane.

“We’ll go into practice kind of the same thing that we’ve been doing,” Craddock said. “Split those reps and see who has the best week in practice and whoever we feel like gives us the best chance to win, that’s who we will play.”

When Storey went down against the Rebels, Kelley came off the bench and completed his first pass for a 39-yard touchdown to La’Michael Pettway. He finished the game 2 of 5 passing for 60 yards and ran for 25 yards, but also threw the game-ending interception.

That has led to many fans calling for Noland to get his first action since North Texas, especially with SEC Network play-by-play man Tom Hart and analyst Jordan Rodgers revealing during Saturday’s broadcast that Noland had been taking the majority of No. 2 reps at practice.

However, Morris denied that report and said he’s been getting “a lot” of the backup work, but not a “majority.”

“They’ve both been taking a lot of No. 2 reps and we switch it in and out,” Morris said. “We’ll let one guy get one series and one guy get the next series.”

At one point during the game, the broadcast crew said Craddock told them that Noland saw the increased reps because he had been better at practice than Kelley.

On Monday, Craddock said he wasn’t sure where that information came from, but did acknowledge that Noland has been getting better throughout the season even though he has appeared in only one game.

“Connor has really understood the offense a little bit more than he has since we started,” Craddock said. “He’s learning and he’s getting more comfortable and I think that may be why he’s been doing maybe a little bit better during practice when he gets out there and gets some reps.”

The decision to go with Kelley instead of Noland had to do with the latter’s youth, as well as the former’s experience playing in SEC games and his ability to run the ball.

“Putting Connor in an SEC game in the fourth quarter, I think that would be unfair to him,” Craddock said. “Cole obviously has played a lot of football. … He’s had a little bit more reps in games this year and we just felt like he gave us the best chance to finish it off.”

Storey’s final play was actually the third time he took a big hit in the Ole Miss game, as he was also on the wrong end of a targeting penalty and got rocked on a trick play on consecutive downs in the second quarter.

That has become his reputation this season because he’s taken several hits behind the Razorbacks’ shaky offensive line. Opposing head coaches, including Alabama’s Nick Saban, have praised his toughness and Morris said he’s a big part of the offense’s recent success.

“The grit and the toughness that he plays with is contagious to our entire football team,” Morris said. “He provides a huge spark for us.”

Following Saturday’s loss, Storey - who completed 12 of 16 passes for 122 yards and ran for a career-high 70 yards - was one of several players in tears in the locker room and Craddock said he put his arm around the quarterback and told him he loved him.

“If I know anything, it’s he really wants this team to win football games,” Craddock said. “I don’t think it matters to him what he has to do to help us win.”

Losing that consistency under center would almost certainly be a blow to the Razorbacks going into the Tulsa game, but Craddock is confident that Kelley or Noland would also be capable of running the offense.

“I know whoever goes out there, whether it’s Ty, Cole or Connor, I know those guys will be ready to go,” Craddock said. “They’ll be coached up on the game plan and they’ll execute for us at a high level.”