Arkansas quarterback Jacolby Criswell to enter transfer portal
The Arkansas football quarterback room just got a little lighter, as redshirt senior Jacolby Criswell is expected to enter the transfer portal according to a report from Brandon Marcello on Monday.
A native of Morrilton, Criswell originally signed with North Carolina out of high school and remained with the Tarheels for three seasons before transferring to the Razorbacks prior to the 2023-24 season.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 232-pounds, Criswell was set to battle for the backup role with Malachi Singleton behind starter Taylen Green through the fall. In his lone season with the Hogs, Criswell completed 17-of-27 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns.
Arkansas Bio:
At UNC:
2022 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE): Appeared in four games, completing 2-of-6 passes for nine yards … Rushed four times for 39 yards (9.8 ypc) … Made his season debut against Florida A&M (Aug. 27), rushing for a season-long run of 17 yards … Was 1-of-4 passing for four yards against Virginia Tech (Oct. 1) … Also gained three yards on one carry against the Hokies … Attempted a pass against Pitt (Oct. 29) … Completed his only pass attempt for five yards against No. 10/11 Clemson (Dec. 3) in the ACC Championship … Totaled 19 rushing yards on two carries.
2021 (SOPHOMORE): Appeared in four games and started the Wofford game (Nov. 20) at quarterback … Connected with Bryson Nesbit on a 47-yard touchdown pass for his first collegiate passing TD against Georgia State (Sept. 11) … Was 2 of 2 for 54 yards against the Panthers … Started the Wofford game and was 11 of 19 for 125 yards passing and rushed five times for 66 yards and one touchdown.
2020 (FRESHMAN): Appeared in six games of his true freshman season … Completed 3 of 4 passes for 16 yards and one interception … Rushed for 26 yards on nine carries … Rushed twice for seven yards against NC State (Oct. 24) … Had 13 rushing yards on two attempts at Duke (Nov. 7) … Completed 2 of 3 passes for 16 yards and tallied 12 rushing yards against Western Carolina (Dec. 5).
HIGH SCHOOL: An early enrollee who is a four-star prospect listed as the No. 2 player in Arkansas and the nation’s 11th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 247Sports Composite … Ranked as the No. 2 player in the state and the nation’s 14th-ranked dual-threat quarterback according to Rivals … Tabbed as the state’s No. 2 player and the nation’s 11th-ranked dual-threat quarterback according to ESPN … A member of the ESPN300 … Finished seventh at the Elite 11 Opening Finals … Coached by Cody McNabb at Morrilton High School in Morrilton, Ark. … Passed for 5,925 yards and 58 TDs, while rushing for 2,568 yards and 41 TDs over his three-year prep career … Named Arkansas’ Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior … Was also an all-state and all-conference selection … Led Morrilton to an 8-5 record and a berth in the state semifinals … Threw for 2,869 yards and 27 TDs, while rushing for 1,282 yards and 24 scores … Tabbed preseason all-state by MaxPreps … Played in just five games as a junior due to injury but tallied 1,109 yards passing and 11 TDs to go along with 317 rushing yards and three TDs … Led Morrilton to a 9-4 record and a spot in the second round of the 5A state playoffs as a sophomore … Threw for 1,947 yards and 20 TDs, while rushing for 969 yards and 14 TDs.
PERSONAL: Raised by Zach and Kelsey Watson … Has five siblings, Palmer Watson, Alder Watson, Mack Watson, Tory Criswell and Dre Greenlaw … Birthdate: Oct. 16, 2001.