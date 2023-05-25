An Arkansas football player is no longer a member of the team, the UA announced Thursday.

In response to a request for comment on redshirt junior quarterback Kade Renfro, the Arkansas Athletics program provided the following comment.

"Upon gaining knowledge of the allegations against a student-athlete earlier this week, we immediately informed the University’s Title IX office of the allegations," Arkansas Athletics said in a statement. "The student-athlete is no longer a member of the football team."

The University of Arkansas also provided a statement along with the comment from the athletics department.

"After being made aware of the allegations, we notified the relevant offices on our campus," the UA's statement said. "Due to FERPA student privacy regulations, we are unable to provide more information at this time."

The news comes after the creation of an anonymous Instagram account that has spread serious accusations against Renfro, who has since seemingly deleted all of his social media. The quarterback was removed from the team's online roster early Thursday morning, but was placed back shortly after.

Renfro joined the Arkansas program in 2021 as a walk-on after he spent his freshman year in 2020 as a scholarship player at Ole Miss, where Jeff Lebby was the offensive coordinator at the time. Lebby is the brother-in-law of former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who was hired for the same position at TCU in January.

The Stephenville, Texas, native was moved from quarterback to wide receiver in fall camp with the Rebels, but he switched back to quarterback when he was recruited by Briles to play for the Razorbacks.

A former three-star prospect, Renfro never saw the field for Arkansas. He did tear the same ACL twice in practice — once during bowl practice in 2021 ahead of the Outback Bowl against Penn State and again last season.

The Razorbacks now have five active quarterbacks on the roster:

~ KJ Jefferson - redshirt senior

~ Cade Fortin - super senior

~ Jacolby Criswell - redshirt junior

~ Malachi Singleton - freshman

~ Rykar Acebo - redshirt freshman (walk-on)