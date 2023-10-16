NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

FAYETTEVILLE — Head coach Eric Musselman's Arkansas Razorbacks checked in at No. 14 in the preseason AP Men’s Basketball Top 25 Poll on Monday.

It marks the third year in a row the Razorbacks have started the season ranked in the AP Poll, the first such time since being ranked in three straight preseason polls since 1994-1995, 1995-1996 and 1996-1997.

The Hogs are the second-highest ranked team in the SEC, behind only No. 9 Tennessee. Other ranked SEC teams include No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 16 Kentucky and No. 24 Alabama.

Last season, the Razorbacks started the year ranked No.10 but finished the year unranked despite upsetting one-seed Kansas in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament 72-71.

The Razorbacks look to have multiple ranked-on-ranked matchups in the early part of the season, starting with the exhibition against Purdue on October 28th. The Boilermakers enter the year ranked No. 3, and while the exhibition won’t count towards the team record, it will be a high-level basketball game against two premiere programs in the sport and should help this roster adjust to playing another talented team.

Additionally, Arkansas has the potential to play No. 22 Villanova or No. 19 North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis November 22-24.

In the first year of the SEC-ACC Challenge, Arkansas will host the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils in a primetime matchup on Nov. 29 on ESPN.

Three ranked non-conference opponents would be the most since Arkansas played the same number last season, when it was 1-2 in such matchups. Of course, the number of ranked non-conference games is dependent upon opposing team success and the right draw shaking out in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Arkansas fans will get their first chance to see the Hoop Hogs this Friday, as the Razorbacks are set to take on the UT Tyler Patriots inside Bud Walton Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. CT.