{{ timeAgo('2022-09-06 12:20:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas ranked No. 17 in Coaches Poll after Cincinnati win

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks came in at No. 17 in the AFCA Coaches Poll after defeating Cincinnati 31-24 in the season opener.

The Hogs moved up six spots after entering the season ranked No. 23. Cincinnati dropped out of the top 25 after being ranked 22nd going into the matchup with the Hogs.

Seven total SEC teams were ranked in this week's Coaches Poll, including Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2), Texas A&M (No. 6), Florida (No. 19), Kentucky (No. 20) and Ole Miss (No. 23).

Arkansas will now turn its attention to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the SEC opener Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

Below is the full Coaches Poll from September 6, 2022:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Baylor

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma State

11. Michigan Stae

12. USC

13. North Carolina State

14. Pittsburgh

15. Utah

16. Miami

17. Arkansas

18. Wisconsin

19. Florida

20. Kentucky

21. Wake Forest

22. Texas

23. Ole Miss

24. Oregon

25. BYU

