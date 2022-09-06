Arkansas ranked No. 17 in Coaches Poll after Cincinnati win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks came in at No. 17 in the AFCA Coaches Poll after defeating Cincinnati 31-24 in the season opener.
The Hogs moved up six spots after entering the season ranked No. 23. Cincinnati dropped out of the top 25 after being ranked 22nd going into the matchup with the Hogs.
Seven total SEC teams were ranked in this week's Coaches Poll, including Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2), Texas A&M (No. 6), Florida (No. 19), Kentucky (No. 20) and Ole Miss (No. 23).
Arkansas will now turn its attention to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the SEC opener Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.
Below is the full Coaches Poll from September 6, 2022:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Texas A&M
7. Oklahoma
8. Baylor
9. Notre Dame
10. Oklahoma State
11. Michigan Stae
12. USC
13. North Carolina State
14. Pittsburgh
15. Utah
16. Miami
17. Arkansas
18. Wisconsin
19. Florida
20. Kentucky
21. Wake Forest
22. Texas
23. Ole Miss
24. Oregon
25. BYU