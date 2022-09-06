FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks came in at No. 17 in the AFCA Coaches Poll after defeating Cincinnati 31-24 in the season opener.

The Hogs moved up six spots after entering the season ranked No. 23. Cincinnati dropped out of the top 25 after being ranked 22nd going into the matchup with the Hogs.

Seven total SEC teams were ranked in this week's Coaches Poll, including Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2), Texas A&M (No. 6), Florida (No. 19), Kentucky (No. 20) and Ole Miss (No. 23).

Arkansas will now turn its attention to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the SEC opener Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

Below is the full Coaches Poll from September 6, 2022: