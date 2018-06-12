Ticker
Arkansas Razorbacks 2018-19 Scholarship Distribution

Arkansas Athletics
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Quarterback (5)

Ty Storey - redshirt junior

Cole Kelley - redshirt sophomore

Daulton Hyatt - redshirt freshman

*John Stephen Jones - freshman

*Connor Noland - freshman

Running back (7)

Kendrick Jackson - senior

Devwah Whaley - junior

T.J. Hammonds - junior

*Rakeem Boyd- redshirt sophomore

Chase Hayden - sophomore

Maleek Barkley - redshirt freshman

Maleek Williams - redshirt freshman

Wide receiver (12)

Chase Harrell - graduate transfer (two years left)

Jared Cornelius - redshirt senior

Gary Cross - redshirt senior

Jonathan Nance - senior

Brandon Martin - redshirt junior

LaMichael Pettway - redshirt junior

Deon Stewart - redshirt junior

Jordan Jones - redshirt sophomore

Jarrod Barnes - sophomore/redshirt freshman (unsure if he'll receive a medical redshirt)

De'Vion Warren - sophomore

Koilan Jackson - redshirt freshman

*Michael Woods - freshman

Tight end (5)

Jeremy Patton - senior

Austin Cantrell - redshirt junior

Cheyenne O'Grady - redshirt junior

Hayden Johnson - junior

Grayson Gunter - redshirt sophomore

Offensive line (13)

Johnny Gibson - redshirt senior

Brian Wallace - redshirt senior

Hjalte Froholdt - senior

Colton Jackson - redshirt junior

Jalen Merrick - redshirt junior

Dylan Hays - redshirt sophomore

Ty Clary - sophomore

Kirby Adcock - redshirt freshman

Shane Clenin - redshirt freshman

Dalton Wagner - redshirt freshman

*Noah Gatlin - freshman

*Silas Robinson - freshman

*Ryan Winkel - freshman

Defensive line (17)

Deion Malone - redshirt senior

Randy Ramsey - redshirt senior

Michael Taylor II - redshirt senior

Armon Watts - redshirt senior

Jamario Bell - redshirt junior

Gabe Richardson - redshirt junior

T.J. Smith - redshirt junior

McTelvin Agim - junior

Austin Capps - junior

*Dorian Gerald- junior

Briston Guidry - redshirt sophomore

Jonathan Marshall - redshirt sophomore

David Porter - redshirt freshman

*Courtre Alexander - freshman

*Billy Ferrell - freshman

*Nick Fulwider - freshman

*Isaiah Nichols - freshman

Linebacker (10)

Dre Greenlaw - senior

De'Jon Harris - junior

Alexy Jean-Baptiste - redshirt sophomore

Giovanni LaFrance - redshirt sophomore

Dee Walker - redshirt sophomore

Kyrei Fisher - sophomore

Hayden Henry - sophomore

Derrick Munson - redshirt freshman

*Andrew Parker - freshman

*Bumper Pool - freshman

Defensive back (15)

Kevin Richardson II - sixth-year senior

Santos Ramirez - redshirt senior

Nate Dalton - redshirt junior

Ryan Pulley - redshirt junior

Britto Tutt - redshirt junior

Deon Edwards - redshirt sophomore

Micahh Smith - redshirt sophomore

Chevin Calloway - sophomore

Kamren Curl - sophomore

Montaric Brown - redshirt freshman

Jordon Curtis - redshirt freshman

Jarques McClellion - redshirt freshman

*Ladarrius Bishop - freshman

*Joseph Foucha - freshman

*Myles Mason - freshman

Specialists (1)

Blake Johnson - redshirt junior

*2018 signee

