Arkansas Razorbacks 2018-19 Scholarship Distribution
Quarterback (5)
Ty Storey - redshirt junior
Cole Kelley - redshirt sophomore
Daulton Hyatt - redshirt freshman
*John Stephen Jones - freshman
*Connor Noland - freshman
Running back (7)
Kendrick Jackson - senior
T.J. Hammonds - junior
*Rakeem Boyd- redshirt sophomore
Maleek Barkley - redshirt freshman
Maleek Williams - redshirt freshman
Wide receiver (12)
Chase Harrell - graduate transfer (two years left)
Jared Cornelius - redshirt senior
Brandon Martin - redshirt junior
LaMichael Pettway - redshirt junior
Deon Stewart - redshirt junior
Jordan Jones - redshirt sophomore
Jarrod Barnes - sophomore/redshirt freshman (unsure if he'll receive a medical redshirt)
De'Vion Warren - sophomore
Koilan Jackson - redshirt freshman
*Michael Woods - freshman
Tight end (5)
Austin Cantrell - redshirt junior
Cheyenne O'Grady - redshirt junior
Grayson Gunter - redshirt sophomore
Offensive line (13)
Johnny Gibson - redshirt senior
Brian Wallace - redshirt senior
Colton Jackson - redshirt junior
Jalen Merrick - redshirt junior
Dylan Hays - redshirt sophomore
Kirby Adcock - redshirt freshman
Shane Clenin - redshirt freshman
Dalton Wagner - redshirt freshman
*Noah Gatlin - freshman
*Silas Robinson - freshman
*Ryan Winkel - freshman
Defensive line (17)
Deion Malone - redshirt senior
Randy Ramsey - redshirt senior
Michael Taylor II - redshirt senior
Jamario Bell - redshirt junior
Gabe Richardson - redshirt junior
T.J. Smith - redshirt junior
McTelvin Agim - junior
*Dorian Gerald- junior
Briston Guidry - redshirt sophomore
Jonathan Marshall - redshirt sophomore
David Porter - redshirt freshman
*Courtre Alexander - freshman
*Billy Ferrell - freshman
*Nick Fulwider - freshman
*Isaiah Nichols - freshman
Linebacker (10)
De'Jon Harris - junior
Alexy Jean-Baptiste - redshirt sophomore
Giovanni LaFrance - redshirt sophomore
Dee Walker - redshirt sophomore
Derrick Munson - redshirt freshman
*Andrew Parker - freshman
*Bumper Pool - freshman
Defensive back (15)
Kevin Richardson II - sixth-year senior
Santos Ramirez - redshirt senior
Deon Edwards - redshirt sophomore
Micahh Smith - redshirt sophomore
Montaric Brown - redshirt freshman
Jordon Curtis - redshirt freshman
Jarques McClellion - redshirt freshman
*Ladarrius Bishop - freshman
*Joseph Foucha - freshman
*Myles Mason - freshman
Specialists (1)
Blake Johnson - redshirt junior
*2018 signee