Arkansas receives commitment from UMass transfer Josh Cohen
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks have landed their first transfer commitment of the offseason, as UMass forward Joshua Cohen made his pledge to the Hogs on Friday.
Cohen spent just one year with the Minutemen after spending his first four years at St. Francis (PA). He committed to the Razorbacks after taking visits to Arkansas and Notre Dame earlier this week.
Standing at 6-foot-10, 220 pounds, Cohen provides some much-needed size to an empty Razorback frontcourt. Last season, the forward averaged 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54.4% from the field, 34.4% from behind the arc and 69.6% from the free throw line.
Following his 2023-24 campaign, Cohen earned First Team All A-10 honors with big-time performances against AAC Champions USF (21 points, nine rebounds) and NCAA Tournament team Dayton (15 points, nine rebounds).
He was also named the Northeastern Conference Player of the Year and the league's Most Improved Player following a productive season at St. Francis (PA) in 2022-23. Cohen averaged 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game that season which included remarkable outings against Ohio State (18 points, seven rebounds) and Miami (30 points, nine rebounds).
Arkansas now has six open scholarships to fill following the addition of Cohen and there are still multiple current Hogs with decisions left to be made regarding their futures.