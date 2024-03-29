Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks have landed their first transfer commitment of the offseason, as UMass forward Joshua Cohen made his pledge to the Hogs on Friday.

Cohen spent just one year with the Minutemen after spending his first four years at St. Francis (PA). He committed to the Razorbacks after taking visits to Arkansas and Notre Dame earlier this week.

Standing at 6-foot-10, 220 pounds, Cohen provides some much-needed size to an empty Razorback frontcourt. Last season, the forward averaged 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54.4% from the field, 34.4% from behind the arc and 69.6% from the free throw line.