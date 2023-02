The NCAA recruiting dead period is in effect, meaning coaches cannot contact recruits or host them until it ends on March 1. But with that date just around the corner, plans to take visits are starting to take shape.

The first few weekends in March will bring about a solid group of prospects, and four have already told HawgBeat their intentions to get to campus. Plenty more visitors will be on campus during the spring, so stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest Arkansas recruiting updates.