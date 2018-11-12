One of the new rules for the 2018 college football season is the ability for players to appear in up to four games and maintain that year of eligibility by redshirting. In the past, playing in even one game - barring injury - was enough to count as a full year.

The immediate reaction was that teams would essentially have.a free pass to get an early glimpse of freshmen, but the rule actually applies to players of all classifications as long as they haven't previously redshirted.

We have already seen another unintended consequence: Upperclassmen who aren't happy about their playing time deciding to redshirt and transfer. Wide receiver Jonathan Nance and linebacker Kyrei Fisher have already taken advantage of that loophole at Arkansas, as have several other players across college football.

Four true freshmen have already exceeded the four-game threshold and will not redshirt this season: linebacker Bumper Pool, wide receiver Mike Woods and safeties Joe Foucha and Myles Mason.

With two games left, 10 of the true freshmen are already locks to redshirt. The only player whose status is still up in the air is offensive lineman Noah Gatlin, who can appear in only one of the final two games and maintain his redshirt.

This list has been updated each week with how many games each player has played and once they've reached five games, we've dropped them because they're no longer eligible to redshirt.

Juniors

T.J. Hammonds - 4 games

Freshmen



Noah Gatlin - 3 games

LOCK TO REDSHIRT

These are players who could appear in both remaining games and still not exceed four games, therefore making them locks to redshirt.

Sophomores

Jarrod Barnes - 0 games

Chevin Calloway - 2 games

Freshmen

Courtre Alexander - 0 games

Ladarrius Bishop - 2 games

Billy Ferrell - 0 games

Nick Fulwider - 1 game

John Stephen Jones - 1 game

Isaiah Nichols - 2 games

Connor Noland - 2 games

Andrew Parker - 0 games

Silas Robinson - 0 games

Ryan Winkel - 0 games