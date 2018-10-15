One of the new rules for the 2018 college football season is the ability for players to appear in up to four games and maintain that year of eligibility by redshirting. In the past, playing in even one game - barring injury - was enough to count as a full year.

The immediate reaction was that teams would essentially have.a free pass to get an early glimpse of freshmen, but the rule actually applies to players of all classifications as long as they haven't previously redshirted.

We have already seen another unintended consequence: Upperclassmen who aren't happy about their playing time deciding to redshirt and transfer. Wide receiver Jonathan Nance and linebacker Kyrei Fisher have already taken advantage of that loophole at Arkansas, as have several other players across college football.

So far, Bumper Pool, Joe Foucha and Mike Woods are the only true freshman who have played in at least five games and won't redshirt this season. Here is a list of the other Razorbacks who are still on the team and can still redshirt.

It will be updated each week with how many games they have played and once they reach five games, we'll drop them from the list because they'd no longer be able to redshirt.

Seniors

Kendrick Jackson - 3 games



Juniors

Dorian Gerald - 4 games

T.J. Hammonds - 4 games

Sophomores

Jarrod Barnes - 0 games

Chevin Calloway - 2 games

Freshmen



Courtre Alexander - 0 games

Ladarrius Bishop - 1 game

Billy Ferrell - 0 games

Nick Fulwider - 1 game

Noah Gatlin - 3 games

John Stephen Jones - 1 game

Myles Mason - 4 games

Isaiah Nichols - 2 games

Connor Noland - 1 game

Andrew Parker - 0 games

Silas Robinson - 0 games

Ryan Winkel - 0 games

NOTE: Noland was originally listed as appearing in two games, but that was an error on Arkansas' official participation chart. He has played in only one - against North Texas.