Arkansas has gone into Texas to land one of the top prospects on its board for the 2024 recruiting cycle. Four-star Temple (Texas) Lake Belton defensive back Selman Bridges announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Friday evening.

Bridges, a Rivals250 prospect and one of the top cornerback prospects in America, opted for Sam Pittman and company over finalists TCU, Texas and USC. The Razorbacks successfully pulled the blue chip talent out of the Lone Star State.

"I'm comfortable, even off the field," Bridges told Rivals.com about Arkansas. "There's more than just football. I can be myself around the coaching staff."

The 6-foot-4 and 170-pound defensive back features impressive size that immediately jumps out. He is a lengthy corner that is still developing his game in the secondary, meaning the best is still in front of him.

During his junior season, Bridges made 46 tackles and grabbed a pair of interceptions, even taking one back for six on a team that earned a berth in the playoffs. Razorbacks assistants Deron Wilson and Marcus Woodson led the way in the recruitment.

"I just really like the coaching staff," said Bridges, who used one of his three official visits to Fayetteville last month. "I've always liked the coaching staff since I visited up there in April."

Bridges also competes in track and field and basketball in addition to his football abilities. He sees an opportunity to carve out a role early for the Razorbacks once he begins his career on the next level.

"They have a whole bunch of players leaving. When I come in there, I'm going to have a chance to compete (for early playing time). That's the thing that they were selling me," Bridges said.

Rivals ranks Selman Bridges as the No. 129 overall recruit in the nation. The newest Arkansas pledge joins fellow Texas defensive back Jaden Allen in the Razorbacks' top-25 recruiting class.

