FAYETTEVILLE -- For the second straight season, Arkansas will play more more SEC home games on the weekend than on weeknights.

The Razorbacks' SEC slate, which was released Friday morning, features five Saturday games at home, including the final four home games of the regular season.

Unlike the last two years, Arkansas' first conference game isn't until January and it comes on the road. It travels to College Station, Texas, to face Texas A&M on Jan. 5.

It is a common location for the Razorbacks' conference opener, as they played their first SEC game of the year on the road four straight seasons from 2012-13 to 2015-16 - including three against the Aggies.

Here is the full conference slate:

Sat., Jan. 5 - at Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)

Wed., Jan. 9 - Florida (Bud Walton Arena)

Sat., Jan. 12 - LSU (Bud Walton Arena)

Tue., Jan. 15 - at Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Sat., Jan. 19 - at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

Wed., Jan. 23 - Missouri (Bud Walton Arena)

Tue., Jan. 29 - Georgia (Bud Walton Arena)

Sat., Feb. 2 - at LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

Tue., Feb. 5 - Vanderbilt (Bud Walton Arena)

Sat., Feb. 9 - at South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.)

Tue., Feb. 12 - at Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)

Sat., Feb. 16 - Mississippi State (Bud Walton Arena)

Wed., Feb. 20 - at Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)

Sat., Feb. 23 - Texas A&M (Bud Walton Arena)

Tue., Feb. 26 - at Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

Sat., Mar. 2 - Ole Miss (Bud Walton Arena)

Wed., Mar. 6 - at Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)

Sat., Mar. 9 - Alabama (Bud Walton Arena)

Mar. 13-17 - SEC Tournament - Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)

The non-conference schedule has yet to be released, but several dates and games are already known through the opponents' schedule releases...

Fri., Nov. 9 - vs. Texas (El Paso, Texas)*

Mon., Nov. 12 - California-Davis (Bud Walton Arena)

Sun., Nov. 18 - Indiana (Bud Walton Arena)

Wed., Nov. 21 - Montana State (Bud Walton Arena)

Fri., Nov. 23 - Texas-Arlington (Bud Walton Arena)

Wed., Dec. 5 - at Colorado State (Fort Collins, Colo.)

Sat., Dec. 22 - Texas State (Bud Walton Arena)

Fri., Dec. 28 - Austin Peay (Bud Walton Arena)

Sat., Jan. 26 - at Texas Tech (Lubbock, Texas)**

*Armed Forces Classic

**SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The Razorbacks will also host Western Kentucky, but a date has yet to be announced. The annual game at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock has yet to be announced either.