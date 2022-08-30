Quarterback KJ Jefferson, safety Jalen Catalon, right tackle Dalton Wagner and linebacker Bumper Pool will have the 'C' on their jerseys this year. Jefferson and Catalon were both captains last season as well.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback football team revealed its four captains for this season Tuesday, and all four are not a surprise at all.

As a redshirt junior, Jefferson returns for his second season as Arkansas' starting quarterback. He started all 13 games last season, completing 67.3% of his passes for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns, while rushing for a team-high 664 yards on 146 carries with six scores on the ground.

Catalon started in the first six games last season before being sidelined by a season-ending injury. He recorded 46 tackles and had 1.5 tackles for loss despite playing in only six games.

Wagner returns for his super senior season after starting 10 games at right tackle last season. He helped lead the way for four Razorbacks to rush for at least 500 yards, something that had not happened at Arkansas since 1975.

Pool led the Hogs in tackles last season and will likely break Tony Bua's record for most tackles in program history this season. He was a Second Team All-SEC player last season.

The Hogs will start their season this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT against Cincinnati at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.