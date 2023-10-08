For the fifth season in a row, the home team won the matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Ole Miss Rebels.

In another horrific offensive showcase, the Hogs totaled just 286 yards against the nation's 105th-ranked defense in yards allowed per game (408.8).

Unlike the Razorbacks, Ole Miss recorded 349 yards of total offense thanks to a 153-yard passing performance from starting quarterback Jaxson Dart and a combined 173 yards from running backs Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley IV.

Still, Arkansas' defense did a solid job at preventing a top-15 offense in the country from dominating on that side of the football, as the Rebels scored their second-lowest point total of the season (27).

Following the defeat, the Hogs rose in the rankings in one of ESPN's top predictive metrics for college football.

After dropping two spots to No. 36 following a 34-22 loss to Texas A&M in Week 5, the Razorbacks ascended four spots to No. 32 off the back of the defeat to Ole Miss in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) this week.

Head coach Sam Pittman’s squad now has a 5.3-6.7 projected win total with a 44.7% chance of obtaining six wins during the season. On top of that, Arkansas now has a 0% (0.1% decrease from last week) chance of winning the SEC West and a 0% chance of the entire SEC, according to the FPI.

After six weeks of football, Arkansas rose to No. 49 in the country in efficiency rankings after being as high as No. 40 in Week 2, according to ESPN. This includes a 41.1 (No. 86) offensive rating.

The defensive rating moved up from 67.2 (No. 40) last week to 72.2 (No. 28) this week. The special teams unit also increased its rating, as it rose from 58.7 (No. 41) in Week 5 to 60.9 (No. 36) after the Ole Miss game.

Compared to the rest of the SEC, the Razorbacks come in at No. 8 (No. 10 last week) in the FPI just above Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Missouri, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. The Hogs look worse in the efficiency department, slotting in at No. 12 (No. 12 last week) in the SEC above Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

Going into a Week 7 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide — a team that ranks No. 3 in the FPI and No. 10 in efficiency rating (83.0) — the Razorbacks will likely be facing their most difficult opponent of the season.

Arkansas and Alabama are set for an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The game will be televised on ESPN.