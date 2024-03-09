FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-2) earned a run rule 11-1 win in eight innings against the McNeese State Cowboys (8-7) to secure a doubleheader sweep Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium. After winning earning a 3-1 win in Game 1 earlier Saturday, Arkansas plated five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 2, which was capped off by a walk-off solo homer from right fielder Kendall Diggs that was hit 449 feet to center. Jayson Jones and Wehiwa Aloy hit a pair homers 400-plus feet over the wall during the bottom of the fifth to finally get the Hogs' bats going on the day. In his second game back of the season from a broken foot, captain Peyton Stovall crushed a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to highlight his first day back this spring. "It was good to see the bats break loose late in the game," head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame. "I feel like I’m bouncing between two different games. But it was good to see some guys swing the bat pretty good there, especially towards the end of the second game." Junior right-hander Brady Tygart threw 88 pitches across four scoreless innings in the start for the Razorbacks. The Hernando, Mississippi, native gave up three hits and he also hit three batters. "I’m sure he’d tell you if he was sitting up here that he didn’t have his best stuff today," Van Horn said of Tygart. "It was all about command. His stuff was good. His breaking ball was amazing. Last week, like I said, he could spot that fastball glove side at will. It was easy for him. Not so much today. It’s just the way the game works, your body works, your mind works. It’s hard to repeat everything." Tygart struck out eight batters and walked two in his fourth start of the season. His season ERA is now at an elite 0.90 and he's up to 28 total strikeouts across 20.0 innings pitched. Sixth-year right-hander Koty Frank threw 2.2 innings of scoreless relief ball to earn his third save of the season.

Advertisement

Tygart issued a leadoff walk to start his outing, but he responded by retiring the next three batters in rather quick fashion. The Razorback bats gave him immediate run support via an RBI single from Aloy that was hit 359 feet to left field to make it 1-0 after one inning. In the top of the second, Tygart began with a strikeout and then gave up three straight one-out free passes (two hit by pitches, one walk) before stranding all three runners with two straight strikeouts. McNeese State starter Zach Voss worked around a one-out single for a scoreless bottom of the second, and Tygart one-upped the Cowboys' starter with a 1-2-3 top of the third. While the Razorbacks' righty had six strikeouts by that point, he also had thrown 61 total pitches. Voss gave up a two-out double to Aloy, but that was it for a scoreless bottom of the third inning. Tygart surrendered back-to-back one-out singles in the top of the fourth, and after picking up his eighth strikeout, he loaded the bases by hitting his third batter of the day. Right after that, McNeese State's Conner Westenburg hit a ball on the right side, but it hit the runner at first for the third out on a hit that could've scored two runs. "He just didn’t command his fastball like he did last week," Van Horn said. "Last week it was great. Today he used that breaking ball a lot. Fastball was … I think in the third inning he got it going a little better but hit pitch count got up there in the fourth. So obviously we got him out." The Razorbacks' lineup saw just seven pitches in a 1-2-3 bottom of the fourth to keep the game within one run, and head coach Dave Van Horn turned to lefty Parker Coil on the mound in the top of the fifth. After giving up a leadoff single, Coil settled down to record outs against the next three batters, two of which went down on strikes. Left fielder Jayson Jones led the bottom of the fifth off with a 409-foot solo homer to center — his team-best third of the season — to make the Hogs' lead 2-0. Will Emundson and Peyton Stovall earned walks in back-to-back at bats, and after a Kendall Diggs strikeout, Aloy crushed a three-run shot 468 feet to left field to make it a 5-0 lead and a four-run inning for the Hogs.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWhpd2EgQWxveSBzYXlzIGFsb2hhIHRvIHRoYXQgb25lLiBBYnNv bHV0ZWx5IGRlbW9saXNoZWQgdGhlIGJhbGwuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vOENVT2NYWkFrcSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhDVU9jWFpBa3E8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFzb24gQ2hvYXRlIChAQ2hvYXRlTWFzb24pIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hvYXRlTWFzb24vc3RhdHVz LzE3NjY2MDE3MjI3MjQ1NDA3MTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFy Y2ggOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Coil gave up three straight singles to begin the top of the sixth, and the third plated McNeese State's first run of the contest. The sophomore left-hander picked up a strikeout and then was relieved by Koty Frank, who inherited two runners on with one out, and needed just two pitches to get two outs. Arkansas plated an insurance run via an RBI sacrifice fly from the pinch-hitting Ross Lovich to make it 6-1, and Frank backed that up with a 1-2-3 frame — just the second of the day to that point — in the top of the seventh. After a scoreless bottom half of the seventh, Frank once again retired the Cowboys in order in the top of the eighth inning. Arkansas plated its seventh run via a throwing error that allowed Holt to score. Three batters later, Stovall sent a ball 412 feet to right field to score three runs and make it a 10-1 lead. "He’s real close to being in the field," Van Horn said of Stovall. "I don’t feel like I’ll play him tomorrow but maybe Tuesday in the field. Again, I’ll see how he feels tomorrow in the morning after running around the bases a lot. He was on base a lot. It was really good to see him swinging the bat the way he did." Right after the Cowboys made a pitching change, Diggs sent his solo shot 449 feet to center to walk it off. Up next, the Razorbacks and Cowboys will wrap the series up with Game 3 on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. The game is set for a 1 p.m. CT first pitch and it will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

Box Score