FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (13-2) earned their second run rule win in as many days with an 18-5 beatdown in seven innings against the McNeese State Cowboys (8-8) on a beautiful afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Junior left-hander Mason Molina made his fourth start of the season for Arkansas and it was the first time Hog fans really saw him struggle. Molina gave up four earned runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched Sunday.

"I just liked how our team responded after giving up a four-run lead," head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame. "We had a 4-0 lead and had a three-run lead and cruising along pretty good there for about 30 minutes. They put together a really good inning, started with a walk. Molina was struggling with his control with his fastball and getting behind hitters and they made him pay a little bit."

While Molina had a rough day, the bats picked him up — and the McNeese State pitching had a much worse day. The Cowboys threw four different pitchers who combined to issue 11 free passes and give up 18 runs on 12 hits. Just 12 of the runs scored by Arkansas were earned.

The Hogs plated four runs on four hits in the third inning and six runs total in the bottom of the fifth — five of those runs came on back-to-back swings of the bat from Missouri transfers Ty Wilmsmeyer and Ross Lovich.

Arkansas' big frame came in the bottom of the sixth, when the Hogs scored eight runs on four hits. Ben McLaughlin, Kendall Diggs, Peyton Stovall and Lovich all had RBI swings in that half inning to allow for the Razorbacks to win in run rule fashion in the top of the seventh.

All nine of the Razorbacks' starters scored two runs each, while all batters but Jared Sprague-Lott had at least one RBI. McLaughlin had four hits and three RBIs to lead the Hogs, who had 13 two-out RBIs in the game.

"It was good to see our team respond like that because we hadn't had too much adversity where we blown a lead or made some mistakes that have cost us," Van Horn said. "It's like I told them after the game, it's not going to be easy every game. You're going to have to fight and come from behind. I liked the way that we didn't panic. We just said, Hey, let's find a way to get something going here and they did it."

Relievers Gage Wood and Dylan Carter — who made his season debut in his return from Tommy John surgery — combined to throw three innings of one-run ball behind Molina.

"It was great that Gage came in, settled in a little bit, throwing a lot of strikes," Van Horn said. "Just gave us a chance to build that lead and then finish it off. It was really neat that we had an opportunity to bring Dylan Carter in. A lot of his family is here. They knew that he was going to be available to pitch this weekend. It's a guy that I don't know if I've ever seen anybody rehab as hard as he has and everything worked out."