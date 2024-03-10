Razorbacks earn crushing 18-5 run rule win over McNeese State in Game 3
FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (13-2) earned their second run rule win in as many days with an 18-5 beatdown in seven innings against the McNeese State Cowboys (8-8) on a beautiful afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Junior left-hander Mason Molina made his fourth start of the season for Arkansas and it was the first time Hog fans really saw him struggle. Molina gave up four earned runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched Sunday.
"I just liked how our team responded after giving up a four-run lead," head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame. "We had a 4-0 lead and had a three-run lead and cruising along pretty good there for about 30 minutes. They put together a really good inning, started with a walk. Molina was struggling with his control with his fastball and getting behind hitters and they made him pay a little bit."
While Molina had a rough day, the bats picked him up — and the McNeese State pitching had a much worse day. The Cowboys threw four different pitchers who combined to issue 11 free passes and give up 18 runs on 12 hits. Just 12 of the runs scored by Arkansas were earned.
The Hogs plated four runs on four hits in the third inning and six runs total in the bottom of the fifth — five of those runs came on back-to-back swings of the bat from Missouri transfers Ty Wilmsmeyer and Ross Lovich.
Arkansas' big frame came in the bottom of the sixth, when the Hogs scored eight runs on four hits. Ben McLaughlin, Kendall Diggs, Peyton Stovall and Lovich all had RBI swings in that half inning to allow for the Razorbacks to win in run rule fashion in the top of the seventh.
All nine of the Razorbacks' starters scored two runs each, while all batters but Jared Sprague-Lott had at least one RBI. McLaughlin had four hits and three RBIs to lead the Hogs, who had 13 two-out RBIs in the game.
"It was good to see our team respond like that because we hadn't had too much adversity where we blown a lead or made some mistakes that have cost us," Van Horn said. "It's like I told them after the game, it's not going to be easy every game. You're going to have to fight and come from behind. I liked the way that we didn't panic. We just said, Hey, let's find a way to get something going here and they did it."
Relievers Gage Wood and Dylan Carter — who made his season debut in his return from Tommy John surgery — combined to throw three innings of one-run ball behind Molina.
"It was great that Gage came in, settled in a little bit, throwing a lot of strikes," Van Horn said. "Just gave us a chance to build that lead and then finish it off. It was really neat that we had an opportunity to bring Dylan Carter in. A lot of his family is here. They knew that he was going to be available to pitch this weekend. It's a guy that I don't know if I've ever seen anybody rehab as hard as he has and everything worked out."
The top of the first was about as eventful as it gets, as there were two replay reviews, one balk, one stolen base, one balk, one hit batter, two strikeouts for Molina, one runner left on base and zero runs scored by McNeese State.
Arkansas' lineup went six up, six down to start the game against McNeese State starter Alexis Gravel, who entered the game with a 4.91 ERA on the season.
Molina kept things under control defensively for the Hogs with scoreless frames in the top of the second and third, and the Hogs rewarded him by batting around in a four-run bottom of the third. Stovall and Wehiwa Aloy both had two-out RBI singles, and McLaughlin then added a two-RBI single of his own that made it a 4-0 lead for the Hogs after three innings.
The Cowboys added a run back with a one-out solo homer from Parker Stroh to make it 4-1 in the top of the fourth, and after the Hogs were held scoreless bottom half of the fourth, McNeese State put three on via a double, single and walk before Molina could record an out.
Van Horn turned to Wood with traffic on the bases, and the sophomore gave up an RBI groundout and two-run triple in back-to-back at bats that allowed the Cowboys to tie the game at 4-4. McNeese State took the lead with an RBI single to make it 5-4, but Wood managed to retire the next two after that to keep the deficit at one.
Arkansas didn't trail for long, as the Hogs picked up back-to-back one-out singles from Diggs and McLaughlin, and Diggs then scored when Jared Sprague-Lott hit a chopper to third that the third baseman whiffed on and allowed the tying run to score via error.
Hudson White struck out with the bases loaded to bring nine-hole batter and Missouri transfer Ty Wilmsmeyer up with two outs, and he made a big swing for a two-RBI single to right that made it 7-5. A fellow Mizzou transfer, Lovich blasted a three-run homer in the next at bat to give Arkansas a 10-5 lead just like that.
Things went much better for Wood in the top of the sixth, when he faced one more than the minimum and struck out two.
"His fastball’s got carry on it," Van Horn said. "It looks good out of the hand where they were just guessing and they were just going all out. He’s hard to hit. I don’t know. I know that next week, I feel like he’ll be a lot better."
In the bottom of the sixth, everything went wrong for the Cowboys and everything went right for the Hogs. Arkansas had 14 at bats in the frame, it saw three pitchers and it plated eight runs on four hits. McLaughlin had two hits in the frame, and Diggs reached base twice as the Razorbacks extended their lead to a whopping 18-5.
Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Dylan Carter entered the game with one out in the top of the seventh to make his season debut after recovering from a torn UCL he suffered in late April 2023. He retired the two batters he faced to secure the run rule win in seven innings for the Hogs.
"He's throwing the ball every bit as hard as he did last year and maybe even a little bit harder," Van Horn said. "He'll end up being a big part of our bullpen."
Up next, the Razorbacks will host Oral Roberts for a midweek matchup Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Hogs and Golden Eagles, who made the College World Series last year, are set for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network+.