It’s a new era for the Arkansas Razorbacks under the leadership of head coach Chad Morris and everything from the offensive scheme to the graphics on the walls of the facilities are changing. However, one thing that doesn’t look like it will change is the Razorbacks’ starter at running back.

Beaumont, Texas native Devwah Whaley was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and is one of the most promising recruits out of the Bret Bielema era on the Hill. As a freshman in the Hogs’ 7-5 2016 season, Whaley split carries with Rawleigh Williams, racking up 602 yards and three touchdowns—most notably rushing for 5.5 yards per carry.

“My freshman year went pretty well,” Whaley said. “It’s all about winning and we got to a bowl game. We won a lot more my freshman year than last year.”

Despite a breakout freshman season, Whaley was not the decisive leading rusher for the Razorbacks in his sophomore season. The Texan contributed the most carries but was out-rushed by David Williams by 76 yards and a touchdown. Whaley’s yards per carry dropped from 5.5 to 4.6.

“My sophomore year I was splitting carries with more running backs so that made it hard for me to get more yards,” Whaley said. “I hope it’s different my junior year. It’s a new offense and we’re also going to run a lot more plays.”

Redshirt freshman Maleek Williams had more carries than Whaley in the Red-White spring game in Little Rock, but with 62 yards on just eight carries, many Hogs fans have already squatted on the take that Whaley will have a more productive 2018 season.

“I think my skillset fits well in Chad Morris’s offense, I ran the spread in high school so I know it well,” Whaley said. “I love catching the ball out of the backfield. I also want to be a better leader and be more vocal.”

With some claiming Whaley had a drop off in his speed, the new staff has focused on leaning the 216-pound back out.

“I actually didn’t put on a lot of weight between year one and two, I was pretty much the same size but balancing muscle and body fat was my issue,” Whaley said. “From then to now though I’ve lost a lot of body fat and put on more muscle. I want to continue working on my body and my mind set, there’s always room for improvement.”

With the staff change comes renewed opportunity for growth and Whaley says his relationship with his new running backs coach is already off to a great start.

“I actually knew Coach [Jeff] Traylor before he was here,” Whaley said. “He recruited me at the University of Texas, so I knew who he was and I met him before. Being from East Texas means a lot. He’s a great person and a great coach. He knows what he’s doing.”

Despite the disappointing 4-8 record for the Razorbacks, Whaley is actually personally trending in a very positive direction. He’ll enter 2018 with either a rushing or receiving touchdown in six straight games—five of those six games were SEC match-ups.