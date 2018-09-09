Ticker
Arkansas's Bowl Chances Take Huge Hit After CSU Loss

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
Arkansas’ bowl hopes took a huge hit Saturday night in Fort Collins, Colo.

The heartbreaking 34-27 loss to Colorado State means the Razorbacks must win their final two non-conference games and three SEC games in order to reach the six-win mark and bowl eligibility.

It is a tall task, as ESPN’s Football Power Index give it an 8.8 percent chance of happening. Before the season began and those odds plummeted, Arkansas had a 69.8 percent chance of making the postseason.

{{ article.author_name }}