Arkansas's Bowl Chances Take Huge Hit After CSU Loss
Arkansas’ bowl hopes took a huge hit Saturday night in Fort Collins, Colo.
The heartbreaking 34-27 loss to Colorado State means the Razorbacks must win their final two non-conference games and three SEC games in order to reach the six-win mark and bowl eligibility.
It is a tall task, as ESPN’s Football Power Index give it an 8.8 percent chance of happening. Before the season began and those odds plummeted, Arkansas had a 69.8 percent chance of making the postseason.
