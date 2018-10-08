Ooooooh, we're half-way there. The Arkansas Razorbacks are 1-5 on the season but they're showing vast improvement since weeks one, two and three, on both sides of the ball.

Switching from a pro-style to an up-tempo spread has proved as difficult, or perhaps even more difficult than anyone thought it would and it's showing a bit in the team's stat averages. The Hogs are scoring just under four points less per game (25) than in 2017 (28.8) and allowing a nearly identical amount of points, 36.8 versus 36.2.

The Razorbacks are averaging just 15.2 less yards per game than in 2017 and allowing 38 yards less. One area the Hogs are really suffering this season compared to last is third down conversions. The offense is getting the first down 10 percent less in 2018 than in 2017 (42%).