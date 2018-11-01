Arkansas and Brigham Young University have agreed to face each other for the first time at BYU in 2022 and in Fayetteville in 2023.

The first game of the series is set for Oct. 15, 2022, at Lavell Edwards Stadium, in what will be the first-ever game between the two schools. The Cougars will make the return trip to Fayetteville on Sept. 23, 2023.

The two-game series with BYU is the second football series announced by Arkansas in recent weeks. Earlier this fall the Razorbacks announced another home and home series with Oklahoma State with the Hogs travelling to Stillwater, Oklahoma in 2024 and hosting the Cowboys in 2027.

Here's a look at the Hogs' non-conference match-ups for the next few years:

2019 - Portland State, Colorado State, San Jose State, Western Kentucky

2020 - Kent State, Notre Dame

2021 - Missouri State, Texas, Georgia Southern

2022 - BYU

2023 - BYU

2024 - Oklahoma State

2025 - Notre Dame

2027 - Oklahoma State