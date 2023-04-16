It did not take long following the conclusion of Arkansas’ spring game on Saturday for the coaching staff to hit the recruiting trail and send out more offers.

Co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson was exceptionally active, offering not just several defensive backs, but recruits in the state of Mississippi as well.

During the spring football game, the Hogs played host to dozens of recruits. Many of them had the chance to see all of the facilities, check out the campus and take in a baseball game as the Diamond Hogs hosted Tennessee.

Here’s a list of the new players that received offers from Arkansas over the weekend: